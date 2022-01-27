https://sputniknews.com/20220127/canadas-prime-minister-trudeau-self-isolates-after-being-exposed-to-covid-19-1092560540.html

Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau Self-Isolates After Being Exposed to COVID-19

Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau Self-Isolates After Being Exposed to COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was informed on Wednesday that he had been exposed to the COVID-19 infection. 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-27T17:03+0000

2022-01-27T17:03+0000

2022-01-27T17:01+0000

justin trudeau

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083694496_0:178:3007:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_20043f75c9c2b5c3011d76b83ae0132e.jpg

“Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19,” Trudeau said via Twitter.However, the Prime Minister added that the result of his rapid test was negative.Trudeau said going forward he would follow health safety rules and would quarantine for the recommended period of five days. The prime minister also urged residents to stay safe and get vaccinated.“I feel fine and will be working from home,” Trudeau said.Trudeau said his wife tested positive for coronavirus in March 2020 and felt fine at the time.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

justin trudeau, covid-19