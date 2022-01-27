Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/canadas-prime-minister-trudeau-self-isolates-after-being-exposed-to-covid-19-1092560540.html
Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau Self-Isolates After Being Exposed to COVID-19
Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau Self-Isolates After Being Exposed to COVID-19
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was informed on Wednesday that he had been exposed to the COVID-19 infection.
justin trudeau
covid-19
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083694496_0:178:3007:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_20043f75c9c2b5c3011d76b83ae0132e.jpg
“Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19,” Trudeau said via Twitter.However, the Prime Minister added that the result of his rapid test was negative.Trudeau said going forward he would follow health safety rules and would quarantine for the recommended period of five days. The prime minister also urged residents to stay safe and get vaccinated.“I feel fine and will be working from home,” Trudeau said.Trudeau said his wife tested positive for coronavirus in March 2020 and felt fine at the time.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
justin trudeau, covid-19

Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau Self-Isolates After Being Exposed to COVID-19

17:03 GMT 27.01.2022
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a virtual town hall with Liberal candidates after announcing a federal election, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a virtual town hall with Liberal candidates after announcing a federal election, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
© REUTERS / PATRICK DOYLE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was informed on Wednesday that he had been exposed to the COVID-19 infection.
“Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19,” Trudeau said via Twitter.
However, the Prime Minister added that the result of his rapid test was negative.
Trudeau said going forward he would follow health safety rules and would quarantine for the recommended period of five days. The prime minister also urged residents to stay safe and get vaccinated.
“I feel fine and will be working from home,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau said his wife tested positive for coronavirus in March 2020 and felt fine at the time.
