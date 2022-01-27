https://sputniknews.com/20220127/bidens-approval-rating-falls-to-34-in-key-swing-state-of-georgia-poll-shows-1092560670.html

Biden's Approval Rating Falls to 34% in Key Swing State of Georgia, Poll Shows

Biden's Approval Rating Falls to 34% in Key Swing State of Georgia, Poll Shows

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden's approval rating has tumbled to only 34% in the key southern US swing state of Georgia, according to an Atlanta... 27.01.2022

2022-01-27T17:16+0000

2022-01-27T17:16+0000

2022-01-27T17:14+0000

joe biden

poll

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092382508_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_753f3b02101fe1f12e4753c5297f33fb.jpg

"An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll this month showed that only about one-third of Georgia registered voters approved of President Joe Biden's job performance, down from 51% in a similar poll in May," the newspaper said.The poll was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs between 13 -24 January and involved 872 registered voters with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.The poll also put Republican Governor Brian Kemp ahead of Democrat Stacey Abrams in the election for the state governor's office which is due to be held later this year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper noted.

2022

joe biden, poll