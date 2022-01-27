Registration was successful!
Biden's Approval Rating Falls to 34% in Key Swing State of Georgia, Poll Shows
Biden's Approval Rating Falls to 34% in Key Swing State of Georgia, Poll Shows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden's approval rating has tumbled to only 34% in the key southern US swing state of Georgia, according to an Atlanta... 27.01.2022
"An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll this month showed that only about one-third of Georgia registered voters approved of President Joe Biden's job performance, down from 51% in a similar poll in May," the newspaper said.The poll was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs between 13 -24 January and involved 872 registered voters with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.The poll also put Republican Governor Brian Kemp ahead of Democrat Stacey Abrams in the election for the state governor's office which is due to be held later this year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper noted.
Biden's Approval Rating Falls to 34% in Key Swing State of Georgia, Poll Shows

17:16 GMT 27.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden holds a formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden's approval rating has tumbled to only 34% in the key southern US swing state of Georgia, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll out on Thursday.
"An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll this month showed that only about one-third of Georgia registered voters approved of President Joe Biden's job performance, down from 51% in a similar poll in May," the newspaper said.
The poll was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs between 13 -24 January and involved 872 registered voters with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.
The poll also put Republican Governor Brian Kemp ahead of Democrat Stacey Abrams in the election for the state governor's office which is due to be held later this year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper noted.
