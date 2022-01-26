Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/why-are-uks-buried-treasures-like-roman-toilet-seat-oldest-handwritten-letter-under-threat-1092522726.html
Why Are UK’s Buried Treasures LIke Roman Toilet Seat, Oldest Handwritten Letter Under Threat?
Why Are UK’s Buried Treasures LIke Roman Toilet Seat, Oldest Handwritten Letter Under Threat?
Some 22,500 prized Roman treasure sites scattered across the UK in the peatlands might be lost forever due to climate change, warn archaeologists cited by the BBC.
2022-01-26T08:27+0000
2022-01-26T08:27+0000
roman
artefacts
archaeologists
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092522314_0:61:640:421_1920x0_80_0_0_984f64a6145b58ca21fd53abf4313ee2.jpg
Some 22,500 prized Roman treasure sites scattered across the UK might be lost forever due to climate change, warn archaeologists cited by the BBC.The waterlogged peatlands that cover around 10 percent of the UK and retain these antiquities could be dried out as a result of rising temperatures. Peat, which contains very little oxygen, allows organic materials like wood, leather and textiles to withstand rot and survive for thousands of years. Even whole bodies have been found in peat soils, like the famous Lindow man discovered in Cheshire.While a so-called “dry” site might allow an archeologist to find 10% of what was once there, at a peatland site they may find as much as 90% evidence of ancient communities.However, should the soils dry in a process called "desiccation", decomposition could set in once oxygen is allowed to enter the system.Dr Andrew Birley, the chief archaeologist at Magnis, a Roman fort on Hadrian's Wall that he referred to as a "historical time capsule", voiced concern that the whole area has not yet been excavated.However, according to Birley, land at the site has already subsided by up to a metre during the past decade as evidence of peat drying.A few miles further along Hadrian's Wall is another site that has the potential to unearth many more treasures.Previously excavation at Vindolanda, near the modern village of Bardon Mill, Northumberland, uncovered the world's oldest boxing gloves that have preserved the imprint of the boxer's knuckles.A 2,000-year-old wooden Roman toilet seat, perfectly preserved, had also been discovered at the Roman fort on Hadrian's Wall. Experts at Vindolanda believe it is the only find of its kind.The oldest handwritten letter by a woman named Claudia Severa, wife of the commanding officer of a nearby fort, was penned 1,900 years ago and is also one of the extraordinary objects found at these peatlands.Vindolanda has also been known for its stashes of Roman footwear.However, pressed as they are for time, archeologists acknowledge that the lengthy process of excavating these potentially huge sites could cost hundreds of millions of pounds.Dr Gillian Taylor, from Teesside University, who has been analysing the chemicals in soil cores from the site, says it will be "a "catastrophe" for any organic artefacts if the peat dries.Currently, experts have been working at Magna, boring holes to try to determine the processes underway underground. Electronic equipment is being used to measure water flow and temperature hourly.“Peatlands represent such a small part of the ecology of Britain, but they have massive potential to tell us about our past. The loss of peatlands would have big implications for the understanding of the country's history but also for our climatic history and our environmental history," Dr Rosie Everett, of Northumbria University, was cited as saying.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092522314_0:0:640:480_1920x0_80_0_0_dff296af5db70746c1ca2811889a5268.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
roman, artefacts, archaeologists, uk

Why Are UK’s Buried Treasures LIke Roman Toilet Seat, Oldest Handwritten Letter Under Threat?

08:27 GMT 26.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Chris Gunns / Vindolanda Roman fortVindolanda Roman fort
Vindolanda Roman fort - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Chris Gunns / Vindolanda Roman fort
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Archeological excavations at Vindolanda, a Roman fort south of Hadrian's Wall in northern England, noted for the discovery of wooden leaf-Vindolanda tablets – at the time the oldest surviving handwritten documents in Britain – have also uncovered the world's oldest boxing gloves and the oldest handwritten message by a woman found anywhere.
Some 22,500 prized Roman treasure sites scattered across the UK might be lost forever due to climate change, warn archaeologists cited by the BBC.
The waterlogged peatlands that cover around 10 percent of the UK and retain these antiquities could be dried out as a result of rising temperatures. Peat, which contains very little oxygen, allows organic materials like wood, leather and textiles to withstand rot and survive for thousands of years. Even whole bodies have been found in peat soils, like the famous Lindow man discovered in Cheshire.
While a so-called “dry” site might allow an archeologist to find 10% of what was once there, at a peatland site they may find as much as 90% evidence of ancient communities.
However, should the soils dry in a process called "desiccation", decomposition could set in once oxygen is allowed to enter the system.
Dr Andrew Birley, the chief archaeologist at Magnis, a Roman fort on Hadrian's Wall that he referred to as a "historical time capsule", voiced concern that the whole area has not yet been excavated.
"This place has the potential to be quite frankly, amazing. Pretty much everything the Romans used here for 300 or 400 years could have been preserved in more or less the same state it was thrown away, which is an incredible opportunity," said Birley.
However, according to Birley, land at the site has already subsided by up to a metre during the past decade as evidence of peat drying.
A few miles further along Hadrian's Wall is another site that has the potential to unearth many more treasures.
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Sam.roebuck / Vindolanda Roman fortVindolanda Roman fort
Vindolanda Roman fort - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
Vindolanda Roman fort
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Sam.roebuck / Vindolanda Roman fort
Previously excavation at Vindolanda, near the modern village of Bardon Mill, Northumberland, uncovered the world's oldest boxing gloves that have preserved the imprint of the boxer's knuckles.
A 2,000-year-old wooden Roman toilet seat, perfectly preserved, had also been discovered at the Roman fort on Hadrian's Wall. Experts at Vindolanda believe it is the only find of its kind.
The oldest handwritten letter by a woman named Claudia Severa, wife of the commanding officer of a nearby fort, was penned 1,900 years ago and is also one of the extraordinary objects found at these peatlands.
Vindolanda has also been known for its stashes of Roman footwear.
CC BY 4.0 / Victuallers / Vindolanda Roman fortVindolanda Roman fort
Vindolanda Roman fort - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
Vindolanda Roman fort
CC BY 4.0 / Victuallers / Vindolanda Roman fort
However, pressed as they are for time, archeologists acknowledge that the lengthy process of excavating these potentially huge sites could cost hundreds of millions of pounds.
Dr Gillian Taylor, from Teesside University, who has been analysing the chemicals in soil cores from the site, says it will be "a "catastrophe" for any organic artefacts if the peat dries.
"The risk is they will disappear. We will lose our heritage if we don't look at what's occurring now," warned the scientist.
Currently, experts have been working at Magna, boring holes to try to determine the processes underway underground. Electronic equipment is being used to measure water flow and temperature hourly.
“Peatlands represent such a small part of the ecology of Britain, but they have massive potential to tell us about our past. The loss of peatlands would have big implications for the understanding of the country's history but also for our climatic history and our environmental history," Dr Rosie Everett, of Northumbria University, was cited as saying.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese