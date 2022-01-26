Registration was successful!
US State Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks to Press
The US Department of State did not specify beforehand what exactly Blinken would address during the press conference. 26.01.2022, Sputnik International
The presser comes as the United States has finally provided a formal written response to Russia's security guarantee proposals, which are aimed at easing tensions between Moscow and the Western bloc.While the US Department of State did not specify beforehand what topic Blinken would address, this development comes amid growing tensions between Russia and the United States related to the situation in Ukraine.
US State Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks to Press

Andrei Dergalin
The US Department of State did not specify beforehand what exactly Blinken would address during the press conference.
The presser comes as the United States has finally provided a formal written response to Russia's security guarantee proposals, which are aimed at easing tensions between Moscow and the Western bloc.
While the US Department of State did not specify beforehand what topic Blinken would address, this development comes amid growing tensions between Russia and the United States related to the situation in Ukraine.
