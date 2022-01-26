https://sputniknews.com/20220126/us-state-secretary-blinken-delivers-remarks-to-press-1092535950.html

US State Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks to Press

US State Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks to Press

The US Department of State did not specify beforehand what exactly Blinken would address during the press conference. 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-26T17:46+0000

2022-01-26T17:46+0000

2022-01-26T17:46+0000

u.s. department of state

world

antony blinken

press conference

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092536335_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b9231658caf185deb93f406ff46cb9e0.jpg

The presser comes as the United States has finally provided a formal written response to Russia's security guarantee proposals, which are aimed at easing tensions between Moscow and the Western bloc.While the US Department of State did not specify beforehand what topic Blinken would address, this development comes amid growing tensions between Russia and the United States related to the situation in Ukraine.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

US Secretary of State Blinken delivers remarks to the press US Secretary of State Blinken delivers remarks to the press 2022-01-26T17:46+0000 true PT27M48S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

u.s. department of state, world, antony blinken, press conference, видео