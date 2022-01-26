https://sputniknews.com/20220126/people-gather-for-protest-in-berlin-as-bundestag-debates-vaccine-mandate-1092530357.html

People Gather For Protest in Berlin as Bundestag Debates Vaccine Mandate

People Gather For Protest in Berlin as Bundestag Debates Vaccine Mandate

Last week, the Robert Koch Institute confirmed that a first-ever milestone had been reached: over 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in Germany in one day, despite... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Berlin, Germany, where people have gathered to protest against vaccine mandates, a measure currently being debated at Bundestag.Counter-protests are scheduled to take place in the city on the same day.German MPs are expected to debate vaccine mandates for everyone over the age of 18. According to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, it is essential that compulsory vaccination comes into force by April, after Bundestag approves the measure. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

