Ex-NYPD Official Concerned Return of Plainclothes Units May Revive Pain in Black Community

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The return of plainclothes police officers to the streets of New York City to combat gun violence may revive pain in Black communities... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced his anti-gun initiative this week dubbed a "Blueprint to End Gun Violence,’" which includes prevention and intervention strategies, cooperation with state and federal agencies and putting plainclothes units on the streets.In addition to believing that this initiative will be a hard-sell for the police commissioner to get buy-in from the rank-and-file, Pegues said he is very concerned for members of the African American and Latino communities who have been scarred by the arbitrary and subjective nature of the city’s stop-and-frisk program.Between 2004 and 2012, police officers made 4.4 million stops. More than 80 percent of those stopped, interrogated and searched were Blacks and Latinos but only 2 percent of those detained had a gun in their possession, according to civil rights groups.By contrast, Pegues said, gun intervention efforts undertaken by the NYPD have proven effective, citing figures from last year which shows that police officers took thousands of guns out of the hands of criminals.Pegues, who counts Adams as a very good friend, took the captains exam with him, said he hopes the mayor will be successful despite the philosophical difference of opinion the pair have on this issue.Overall, Pegues said, he believes that the rollout will face challenges.

