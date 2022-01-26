https://sputniknews.com/20220126/apples-icloud-services-experiencing-widespread-outages-1092518900.html

Apple's iCloud Services Experiencing Widespread Outages

Apple's cloud service, iCloud, apparently went offline on Tuesday night for some users worldwide, as many report having trouble using some of Apple's iCloud services.They are experiencing issues with iCloud Backup, iCloud Mail, and iCloud Photos, in particular.According to users' reports on the Downdetector website, the vast majority (89%) experienced problems with logging into the company's services, while 9% experienced some problems with email functionality, and 2% reported that the service was running "slow."The outage has been confirmed on Apple's System Status website. "Some users are affected," according to the company, and they may be "experiencing a problem with this service." As the issue is still ongoing, iCloud Backup, Mail, and Photos, along with Game Center and iMessage are partially or entirely unavailable for certain customers, according to the website. On Twitter, NetBlocks verified the outage as well. Apple did not provide a timeframe for when these services will be restored, but the company is expected to update their status sometime soon.According to the latest available media estimates, the service had more than 850 million users worldwide as of 2018.

