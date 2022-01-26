https://sputniknews.com/20220126/73rd-republic-day-indian-celebs-share-their-thoughts-on-democracy-1092504547.html

73rd Republic Day: Indian Celebs Share Their Thoughts on Democracy

To mark the formation of the Indian Constitution on 26 January 1950, Republic Day is celebrated every year across the country. A large parade happens in the... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, celebrities from the entertainment industry have spoken to Spuntik about what makes India a truly democratic nation.Actress Pooja Bedi, known for her popular Hindi movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, opened up about citizens’ rights: “A republic is when supreme power is held by the people. However, in recent times, we have seen mass movements being ignored, social media silenced, and our rights being questioned and violated. We need leaders to stop behaving like rulers."She emphasised that it all comes down to taking action to build a progressive nation.Get Rid of Hierarchy System & BiasIndian singer-actor Meiyang Chang, 39, who shot to fame in Indian Idol and the movie Badmaadh Company, says that although India stands united as a nation, religion remains a divisive factor. Peaceful Co-existence of Communities Bollywood actor Darshan Kumaar, known for his role in the film Mary Kom alongside actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is proud of India for being a "truly republic nation" that empowers its citizens.Political Influence Indian television actress Kavita Kaushik, from the sitcom show F.I.R, shares that apart from its rich heritage and cultural inclusiveness, India's beauty and strength lie in its unity and diversity, which she says are the main fabric of democracy. "The spirit to respect and cherish our differences instead of comparing and trying to prove which is better than the other will only keep us on the path of growth,” Kaushik says, adding that she hopes "people don't become puppets" in the face of propaganda. Bridge Gap Between Rich and PoorIndian actress Chhavi Mittal, 41, points out that the country still has serious problems regarding the distribution of wealth. The actress, who has worked in several films and TV shows and creates digital content for the Shitty Ideas Trending production company, feels that India needs to address issues linked to gender, caste, and religion if it is to become a truly great nation.“Political parties need to come together and work towards the betterment of the nation being our representatives. This itself will strengthen our unity,” Mittal adds.

