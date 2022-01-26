73rd Republic Day: Indian Celebs Share Their Thoughts on Democracy
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDIA tableau from Chhattisgarh state is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2022
To mark the formation of the Indian Constitution on 26 January 1950, Republic Day is celebrated every year across the country. A large parade happens in the capital city of Delhi, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of every state and India's military prowess.
As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, celebrities from the entertainment industry have spoken to Spuntik about what makes India a truly democratic nation.
Actress Pooja Bedi, known for her popular Hindi movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, opened up about citizens’ rights: “A republic is when supreme power is held by the people. However, in recent times, we have seen mass movements being ignored, social media silenced, and our rights being questioned and violated. We need leaders to stop behaving like rulers."
She emphasised that it all comes down to taking action to build a progressive nation.
“We need governance which is progressive, not just for development but in thoughts and beliefs. We should not permit religion and politics to go hand in hand. Equality should be the new normal, be it gender, caste or religion,” she added.
Get Rid of Hierarchy System & Bias
Indian singer-actor Meiyang Chang, 39, who shot to fame in Indian Idol and the movie Badmaadh Company, says that although India stands united as a nation, religion remains a divisive factor.
"We need to get rid of corrupt politicians, a hierarchy system, caste bias and be better people in general.”
Peaceful Co-existence of Communities
Bollywood actor Darshan Kumaar, known for his role in the film Mary Kom alongside actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is proud of India for being a "truly republic nation" that empowers its citizens.
“The strength of a people or nation indeed depends on the ability to interact with other communities. I believe the unity of mankind can be preserved and maintained peacefully through the recognition of the diversity of the human race economically, socially, and culturally,” Kumaar tells Sputnik.
Political Influence
Indian television actress Kavita Kaushik, from the sitcom show F.I.R, shares that apart from its rich heritage and cultural inclusiveness, India's beauty and strength lie in its unity and diversity, which she says are the main fabric of democracy.
"The spirit to respect and cherish our differences instead of comparing and trying to prove which is better than the other will only keep us on the path of growth,” Kaushik says, adding that she hopes "people don't become puppets" in the face of propaganda.
Bridge Gap Between Rich and Poor
Indian actress Chhavi Mittal, 41, points out that the country still has serious problems regarding the distribution of wealth.
“If we have to strengthen our constitution, something needs to be done about the unequal distribution of wealth and narrow down the wide gap between the uber-rich and poor,” Mittal tells Sputnik.
The actress, who has worked in several films and TV shows and creates digital content for the Shitty Ideas Trending production company, feels that India needs to address issues linked to gender, caste, and religion if it is to become a truly great nation.
“Political parties need to come together and work towards the betterment of the nation being our representatives. This itself will strengthen our unity,” Mittal adds.