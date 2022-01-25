https://sputniknews.com/20220125/uproar-as-movie-glorifying-gandhis-killer-set-to-be-released-on-anniversary-of-mahatmas-death-1092496759.html

Uproar as Movie 'Glorifying' Gandhi's Killer Set to Be Released on Anniversary of Mahatma's Death

Mahatma Gandhi, an icon of India's struggle for freedom, also known as the Father of the Nation, was assassinated on 30 January 1948 in New Delhi at the age of...

A new controversy over the Hindi movie "Why I Killed Gandhi" has taken the internet by storm, as several Indian politicians, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), and netizens have accused the makers of glorifying Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Vinayak Godse.Shot in 2017 by director Ashok Tyagi, the movie is slated to be released on various streaming platforms on 30 January 2022 - the day Gandhi, who is regarded as a global icon of non-violence, was assassinated in 1948.Congress politician Nana Patole in a letter addressed to Maharashtra State Chief Uddhav Thackeray has urged him to ban the film's release.One of the greatest leaders of India, Mahatma Gandhi's ideology of truth, peace and non-violence is respected all over the world. His death anniversary is observed globally as the day symbolising his teachings.The film is also facing flak as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politician and former actor Amol Kolhe has played the role of Gandhi's assassin. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that if the movie released, the entire nation will be shocked and devastated by the display of the heinous crime which occurred on January 30, 1948.Intrigued by the trailer of the movie, some on the internet are excitedly waiting to find out why Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi after all. However, others are opposing the film and calling for a ban on the movie, leaving the Twitterati divided.

