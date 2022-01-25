UK Prime Minister Johnson Gives Statement on Ukraine

Watch a live broadcast from British Parliament, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is giving a statement on the Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine.Earlier in the day, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the UK is unlikely to send troops to Ukraine. She added, however, that the UK has been working to make sure Ukraine has enough weapons and training in case it needs to defend itself. During this Q&A session in parliament, Johnson is also expected to face some more questions concerning the ongoing investigation of the alleged violations of COVID-related restrictions by himself and members of his team during lockdowns back in 2020 and 2021. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
