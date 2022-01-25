Registration was successful!
Russian Scientists Want to Send Three Spacecraft to Venus in 2029, 2031, 2034
Russian Scientists Want to Send Three Spacecraft to Venus in 2029, 2031, 2034
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian scientists want to send three missions to Venus in 2029-2034, the latter will try to deliver soil from the planet for the first time... 25.01.2022
"We are no longer thinking about one Venera-D mission, but about a whole program ... An absolutely fantastic story of the delivery of soil from Venus is being considered as the final mission," Zelenyi said at the Korolyov Readings in Moscow.According to his presentation, three missions under the Russian Venus exploration program are scheduled for 2029, 2031 and 2034.In 2029, the Venera-D spacecraft with orbital, landing, demonstration and atmospheric modules will go to the Earth's neighbour. Expedition 2 is planned for 2031.Expedition 3, which scientists want to launch in 2034, will include flight and balloon modules, landing and return vehicles.
russia, space, venus, mission

Russian Scientists Want to Send Three Spacecraft to Venus in 2029, 2031, 2034

15:47 GMT 25.01.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian scientists want to send three missions to Venus in 2029-2034, the latter will try to deliver soil from the planet for the first time in history, Lev Zelenyi, the scientific director of the Space Research Institute (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said on Tuesday.
"We are no longer thinking about one Venera-D mission, but about a whole program ... An absolutely fantastic story of the delivery of soil from Venus is being considered as the final mission," Zelenyi said at the Korolyov Readings in Moscow.
According to his presentation, three missions under the Russian Venus exploration program are scheduled for 2029, 2031 and 2034.
In 2029, the Venera-D spacecraft with orbital, landing, demonstration and atmospheric modules will go to the Earth's neighbour. Expedition 2 is planned for 2031.
Expedition 3, which scientists want to launch in 2034, will include flight and balloon modules, landing and return vehicles.
