Russian Scientists Want to Send Three Spacecraft to Venus in 2029, 2031, 2034

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian scientists want to send three missions to Venus in 2029-2034, the latter will try to deliver soil from the planet for the first time... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

"We are no longer thinking about one Venera-D mission, but about a whole program ... An absolutely fantastic story of the delivery of soil from Venus is being considered as the final mission," Zelenyi said at the Korolyov Readings in Moscow.According to his presentation, three missions under the Russian Venus exploration program are scheduled for 2029, 2031 and 2034.In 2029, the Venera-D spacecraft with orbital, landing, demonstration and atmospheric modules will go to the Earth's neighbour. Expedition 2 is planned for 2031.Expedition 3, which scientists want to launch in 2034, will include flight and balloon modules, landing and return vehicles.

