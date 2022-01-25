https://sputniknews.com/20220125/russia-to-3d-print-coronavirus-protein-structure-in-space-in-2022-1092509854.html

Russia to 3D-Print Coronavirus Protein Structure in Space in 2022

Russia to 3D-Print Coronavirus Protein Structure in Space in 2022

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia plans an experiment to 3D-print the coronavirus RBD protein on the International Space Station in 2022, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-25T15:02+0000

2022-01-25T15:02+0000

2022-01-25T15:01+0000

iss

3d printer

coronavirus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080612108_0:152:1920:1232_1920x0_80_0_0_d6fafab116e046feb558e29359ce9b03.jpg

"We are discussing with the Federal Medical-Biological Agency the possibility of conducting a very important experiment this year, which will greatly help our doctors in the fight against the pandemic," Rogozin said at a conference in Moscow.The study is planned for 2022 as part of the project for development of antiviral drugs, according to Roscosmos. A 3D bioprinter in the Russian segment of the ISS can print large crystals of coronavirus proteins that cannot be obtained on Earth. The samples can be used to study the mechanism of introducing the virus into the human body, the agency noted.Yusef Khesuani, a managing partner of 3D Bioprinting Solutions, said earlier that his company wants to print RBD protein, which is an integral part of the coronavirus spike, on a 3D bioprinter on board the ISS.Cartilage and thyroid tissue, as well as protein crystals and muscle tissue cells of rabbit, cow and fish have already been printed on the ISS. An experiment is now underway in Russia to transplant bone tissue printed in space to animals.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iss, 3d printer, coronavirus