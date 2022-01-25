Registration was successful!
iss
3d printer
coronavirus
iss, 3d printer, coronavirus

Russia to 3D-Print Coronavirus Protein Structure in Space in 2022

15:02 GMT 25.01.2022
CC0 / / ISS
ISS - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
CC0 / /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia plans an experiment to 3D-print the coronavirus RBD protein on the International Space Station in 2022, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.
"We are discussing with the Federal Medical-Biological Agency the possibility of conducting a very important experiment this year, which will greatly help our doctors in the fight against the pandemic," Rogozin said at a conference in Moscow.
The study is planned for 2022 as part of the project for development of antiviral drugs, according to Roscosmos. A 3D bioprinter in the Russian segment of the ISS can print large crystals of coronavirus proteins that cannot be obtained on Earth. The samples can be used to study the mechanism of introducing the virus into the human body, the agency noted.
Yusef Khesuani, a managing partner of 3D Bioprinting Solutions, said earlier that his company wants to print RBD protein, which is an integral part of the coronavirus spike, on a 3D bioprinter on board the ISS.
Cartilage and thyroid tissue, as well as protein crystals and muscle tissue cells of rabbit, cow and fish have already been printed on the ISS. An experiment is now underway in Russia to transplant bone tissue printed in space to animals.
