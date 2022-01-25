Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/nearly-20-people-reportedly-killed-in-clashes-fire-in-indonesias-west-papua-province-1092501273.html
Nearly 20 People Reportedly Killed in Clashes, Fire in Indonesia's West Papua Province - Photo
Nearly 20 People Reportedly Killed in Clashes, Fire in Indonesia's West Papua Province - Photo
BANGKOK (Sputnik) – At least 19 people died in the city of Sorong in the Indonesian province of West Papua during street clashes that erupted between two... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-25T10:01+0000
2022-01-25T10:01+0000
indonesia
clashes
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/19/1092501344_0:170:3071:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_a61242d97bcb4e44c478b807710255e8.jpg
According to the Indonesian news agency Antara, a total of over 300 people in two groups engaged in a clash overnight and set the nightclub on fire. One individual was stabbed to death in hostilities, and 17 others died in the fire outbreak, the outlet reported.The police are yet to identify the bodies of those burned, while the victim of the knife stab has been identified. In addition, a probe is ongoing to determine instigators and perpetrators of the violence, especially those responsible for the deaths, as well as the causes of the clashes.According to other media reports, the death toll currently stands at 19.
indonesia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/19/1092501344_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3a8b13d36fa9e81238196b6c76b9ed9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
indonesia, clashes, fire

Nearly 20 People Reportedly Killed in Clashes, Fire in Indonesia's West Papua Province - Photo

10:01 GMT 25.01.2022
© REUTERS / ANTARA FOTOWorkers of Double O Karaoke bar leaves the entertainment outlet which was set ablaze following a brawl between rival gangs of youths in West Papua, Indonesia, January 25, 2022
Workers of Double O Karaoke bar leaves the entertainment outlet which was set ablaze following a brawl between rival gangs of youths in West Papua, Indonesia, January 25, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
© REUTERS / ANTARA FOTO
Subscribe
BANGKOK (Sputnik) – At least 19 people died in the city of Sorong in the Indonesian province of West Papua during street clashes that erupted between two groups of locals and after a fire in a nearby nightclub, media reported on Tuesday.
According to the Indonesian news agency Antara, a total of over 300 people in two groups engaged in a clash overnight and set the nightclub on fire. One individual was stabbed to death in hostilities, and 17 others died in the fire outbreak, the outlet reported.
The police are yet to identify the bodies of those burned, while the victim of the knife stab has been identified. In addition, a probe is ongoing to determine instigators and perpetrators of the violence, especially those responsible for the deaths, as well as the causes of the clashes.
According to other media reports, the death toll currently stands at 19.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese