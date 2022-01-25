Massive Blackouts Reported in Central Asian Nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

A major power outage has occurred in Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan.In Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Energy announced on Tuesday on Telegram: The ministry added that the causes were being investigated.According to local media reports, power outages have occurred in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, and second-largest city, Osh. There is reportedly no water supply in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, with pumping stations not working.
A major power outage has occurred in Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan.
In Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Energy announced on Tuesday on Telegram:
"Today, on January 25, at 11:00 [local time, 06:00 GMT), there was a major power outage in some regions of the country. Technicians are currently working on troubleshooting."
The ministry added that the causes were being investigated.
According to local media reports, power outages have occurred in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, and second-largest city, Osh. There is reportedly no water supply in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, with pumping stations not working.