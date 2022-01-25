https://sputniknews.com/20220125/massive-blackouts-reported-in-central-asian-nations-of-kazakhstan-kyrgyzstan-uzbekistan-1092498665.html

Massive Blackouts Reported in Central Asian Nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

A major power outage has occurred in Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan. 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

A major power outage has occurred in Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan.In Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Energy announced on Tuesday on Telegram: The ministry added that the causes were being investigated.According to local media reports, power outages have occurred in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, and second-largest city, Osh. There is reportedly no water supply in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, with pumping stations not working.

