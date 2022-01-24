Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/videos-thousands-of-protesters-gather-in-dc-against-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-1092474572.html
Videos: Thousands of Protesters Gather in DC Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
Videos: Thousands of Protesters Gather in DC Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
The Sunday march took place just a few days after Washington, DC, instituted its own vaccine mandate that required residents to get at least one COVID-19 dose... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-24T03:40+0000
2022-01-24T03:39+0000
protest
washington dc
covid-19
vaccine mandate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092474781_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b3ee73289edb3c075f6d1f9c8f29835e.jpg
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Washington, DC, on Sunday to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.Although some 20,000 individuals had earlier been projected to attend the event, only a few thousand took part in a "Defeat the Mandates" event, which saw individuals take a mile-long walk toward the Lincoln Memorial.Video shared across social media captured event goers advocating for protecting their freedom to avoid the anti-COVID vaccine as speakers took turns preaching their personal stance on COVID-19 vaccine health mandates.Among the speakers were a former Trump administration official, Paul Alexander, and an organizer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who complained that Anne Frank had a better chance at escaping Nazis during World War II than Americans had of avoiding the COVID vaccine.Kennedy is banned from Instagram and is notorious as a member of the "Disinformation Dozen" for his baseless claims regarding COVID-19 vaccines and support of conspiracy theories about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical advisor and the nation's top immunologist.Attendees reportedly came from all over the US, including nearby New Jersey and Pennsylvania. One individual identified as Jeffrey told local media outlet WTOP that the US would become a "feudal two-class system" if Americans do not stand up to the US government.Various chants could be heard throughout the day, ranging between the popular pro-choice call of "my body, my choice," to the more middle-of-the-road "no vaccine mandates" and the decidedly right-wing "let's go Brandon."The march, which started at about 11:30 a.m. local time, was announced in December 2021. It took place about a week after the nation's capital implemented the vaccine mandate that requires individuals 12 and older to have received at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine to enter many indoor venues.
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Gaby Arancibia
Gaby Arancibia
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092474781_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed0821de29385fb07e8d4c90a77b9010.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protest, washington dc, covid-19, vaccine mandate

Videos: Thousands of Protesters Gather in DC Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

03:40 GMT 24.01.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyRobert F. Kennedy Jr., is broadcast on a large screen as he speaks during an anti-vaccine rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is broadcast on a large screen as he speaks during an anti-vaccine rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
Gaby Arancibia
All materialsWrite to the author
The Sunday march took place just a few days after Washington, DC, instituted its own vaccine mandate that required residents to get at least one COVID-19 dose to enter restaurants or sports arenas.
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Washington, DC, on Sunday to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.
Although some 20,000 individuals had earlier been projected to attend the event, only a few thousand took part in a "Defeat the Mandates" event, which saw individuals take a mile-long walk toward the Lincoln Memorial.
Video shared across social media captured event goers advocating for protecting their freedom to avoid the anti-COVID vaccine as speakers took turns preaching their personal stance on COVID-19 vaccine health mandates.
Among the speakers were a former Trump administration official, Paul Alexander, and an organizer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who complained that Anne Frank had a better chance at escaping Nazis during World War II than Americans had of avoiding the COVID vaccine.
Kennedy is banned from Instagram and is notorious as a member of the "Disinformation Dozen" for his baseless claims regarding COVID-19 vaccines and support of conspiracy theories about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical advisor and the nation's top immunologist.
Attendees reportedly came from all over the US, including nearby New Jersey and Pennsylvania. One individual identified as Jeffrey told local media outlet WTOP that the US would become a "feudal two-class system" if Americans do not stand up to the US government.
"We have to break the line somewhere and America is the country where it can happen," he added.
Various chants could be heard throughout the day, ranging between the popular pro-choice call of "my body, my choice," to the more middle-of-the-road "no vaccine mandates" and the decidedly right-wing "let's go Brandon."
The march, which started at about 11:30 a.m. local time, was announced in December 2021. It took place about a week after the nation's capital implemented the vaccine mandate that requires individuals 12 and older to have received at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine to enter many indoor venues.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese