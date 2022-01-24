https://sputniknews.com/20220124/situation-near-london-high-court-as-appeal-hearing-in-assange-extradition-to-us-case-takes-place-1092475685.html

Situation Near London High Court as Appeal Hearing in Assange Extradition to US Case Takes Place

Assange faces up to 175 years in prison in the United States for publishing thousands of classified documents that exposed war crimes committed by American... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from outside the High Court of London, which is deciding whether to permit Julian Assange's appeal, regarding his extradition case, to go forward to the Supreme Court on "points of law of general public importance".Last month, a London court ruled in favour of the US government appeal to extradite the WikiLeaks founder on espionage charges, despite concerns that he may try to take his own life in an American jail.Assange has been on remand at the Belmarsh maximum-security facility since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail. Before that, he had spent seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he received asylum, saying that the British authorities are planning to hand him over to the United States, where he was charged for revealing classified government files to the world.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

