Rare Species of Tarantula Living in Bamboo Discovered Thanks to Youtuber

One may think YouTube has no purpose but to help idlers put off chores they're meant to be doing by watching videos of kittens chasing their shadows and dogs singing along to Adele, but there is apparently more to the popular video hosting site than at first meets the eye.
“These animals are truly remarkable; they are the first known tarantulas with a bamboo-based ecology,” Dr Chomphuphuang said. "Bamboo is important to this tarantula, not only for lifestyle but also because it can only be found in high hill forests in the northern part of Thailand, at an elevation of about 1,000 metres. It is not an exaggeration to say that they are now Thailand's rarest tarantulas."
"We are primarily on a mission to research and save the biodiversity and wildlife within these forests from extinction, especially species-specific microhabitats,” Dr Chomphuphuang added.
