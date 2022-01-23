https://sputniknews.com/20220123/west-using-ukraine-as-instrument-of-advancing-regional-interests--russian-foreign-ministry-1092472506.html

West Using Ukraine as Instrument of Advancing Regional Interests -Russian Foreign Ministry

West Using Ukraine as Instrument of Advancing Regional Interests -Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West is using Kiev as an instrument in order to advance its own interests in the region and influence certain processes, the Russian... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-23T22:34+0000

2022-01-23T22:34+0000

2022-01-23T22:33+0000

russia

ukraine

russian foreign ministry

kiev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102658/21/1026582187_0:209:4000:2459_1920x0_80_0_0_e6b00f5c54648f8528d90bbf39700d2b.jpg

"Ukraine is perceived by the West as an instrument of influence, of carrying out its interests in the region, destabilizing the situation, endlessly accusing us [Russia]," Zakharova said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.She emphasized that Western countries need reasons to constantly justify anti-Russian sanctions and are using Ukraine in that respect despite the fact that there is no evidence of any plans to Russian "aggression."The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman reiterated that Moscow is waiting for a response from the US to its proposals on security guarantees."We have submitted written proposals to our Western partners, first of all the United States. We have been very open in our actions ... Now we have responded immediately to their desire to hold some kind of clarification meeting. It was held despite the schedule... We are showing absolute cooperation, we are waiting for written answers to each of the points," Zakharova told Izvestia.She stressed that the meeting held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva on Friday was organized at the initiative of the US.On Friday, Lavrov and Blinken met in Geneva and the US secretary promised to provide a written response to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees next week.Western countries have been accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, kiev