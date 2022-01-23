https://sputniknews.com/20220123/thousands-protest-against-coronavirus-restrictions-in-germanys-hamburg---reports-1092458387.html

Thousands Protest Against Coronavirus Restrictions in Germany’s Hamburg - Reports

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Several thousand people have participated in protests against coronavirus restrictions in Hamburg, German media report. 23.01.2022

Around 3,300 demonstrators gathered on Saturday in Hamburg’s Barmbek quarter alone, Die Welt said, citing local police.According to the newspaper, many of the protesters were not wearing face masks and were ignoring social distancing rules. They were chanting slogans against vaccination and quarantine measures.A week ago, tens of thousands of people protested across Germany. Then, around 3,000 people demonstrated in favor of coronavirus vaccination in Hamburg, but an illegal anti-vax gathering was also held in the northern port city.On January 8, more than 45,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Germany to protest against COVID-19 restrictions. In Hamburg alone, around 14,000 vaccination opponents marched through the city’s downtown.Germany tightened coronavirus restrictions at the start of January and the government is also considering making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for all adults.

