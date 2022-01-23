https://sputniknews.com/20220123/south-korea-culling-427000-chickens-after-new-bird-flu-outbreaks-1092463601.html

South Korea Culling 427,000 Chickens After New Bird Flu Outbreaks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bird flu outbreaks have been registered at two poultry farms in the most populous South Korean province of Gyeonggi, with about 427,000... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

According to the South Korean media, both cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza were registered in the city of Hwaseong located just about 24 miles south of Seoul.The quarantine authorities reportedly began culling birds on Sunday. The agricultural ministry did not specify the time frame of the procedure.Since 8 November 2021, the country has suffered 24 H5N1 outbreaks, including the current ones. H5N1 is a highly contagious virus that can cause influenza in birds and result in their deaths.

