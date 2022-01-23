https://sputniknews.com/20220123/firefighters-rush-to-central-philadelphia-after-high-rise-catches-fire--videos-1092469309.html

Firefighters Rush to Central Philadelphia After High-Rise Catches Fire – Video

The blaze started at 11:15am local time on Sunday at 20th and Market Streets. 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a fire that engulfed a skyscraper on Sunday morning, local media reports.According to FOX29, the fire broke out at 20th and Market Streets at 11:15am. The blaze was swiftly extinguished.The cause for the incident is as yet unknown.Footage emerged online showing plumes of smoke rising above central Philadelphia.

