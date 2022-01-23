Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/firefighters-rush-to-central-philadelphia-after-high-rise-catches-fire--videos-1092469309.html
Firefighters Rush to Central Philadelphia After High-Rise Catches Fire – Video
Firefighters Rush to Central Philadelphia After High-Rise Catches Fire – Video
The blaze started at 11:15am local time on Sunday at 20th and Market Streets. 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-23T17:23+0000
2022-01-23T17:23+0000
2022-01-23T17:50+0000
philadelphia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/17/1092469284_0:312:569:632_1920x0_80_0_0_cf812ea1c5f7836423253e15d19589a4.jpg
Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a fire that engulfed a skyscraper on Sunday morning, local media reports.According to FOX29, the fire broke out at 20th and Market Streets at 11:15am. The blaze was swiftly extinguished.The cause for the incident is as yet unknown.Footage emerged online showing plumes of smoke rising above central Philadelphia.
philadelphia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/17/1092469284_0:258:569:685_1920x0_80_0_0_35d911f459df11e0d06255c421b4df11.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
philadelphia
Firefighters Rush to Central Philadelphia After High-Rise Catches Fire – Video 17:23 GMT 23.01.2022 (Updated: 17:50 GMT 23.01.2022)
The blaze started at 11:15am local time on Sunday at 20th and Market Streets.
Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a fire that engulfed a skyscraper on Sunday morning, local media reports.
According to FOX29, the fire broke out at 20th and Market Streets at 11:15am. The blaze was swiftly extinguished.
The cause for the incident is as yet unknown.
Footage emerged online showing plumes of smoke rising above central Philadelphia.