Live Video: SpaceX CRS-24 Cargo Ship Undocks From ISS to Return to Earth
Firefighters Rush to Central Philadelphia After High-Rise Catches Fire – Video
Firefighters Rush to Central Philadelphia After High-Rise Catches Fire – Video
The blaze started at 11:15am local time on Sunday at 20th and Market Streets. 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a fire that engulfed a skyscraper on Sunday morning, local media reports.According to FOX29, the fire broke out at 20th and Market Streets at 11:15am. The blaze was swiftly extinguished.The cause for the incident is as yet unknown.Footage emerged online showing plumes of smoke rising above central Philadelphia.
Firefighters Rush to Central Philadelphia After High-Rise Catches Fire

17:23 GMT 23.01.2022 (Updated: 17:50 GMT 23.01.2022)
The blaze started at 11:15am local time on Sunday at 20th and Market Streets.
Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a fire that engulfed a skyscraper on Sunday morning, local media reports.
According to FOX29, the fire broke out at 20th and Market Streets at 11:15am. The blaze was swiftly extinguished.
The cause for the incident is as yet unknown.
Footage emerged online showing plumes of smoke rising above central Philadelphia.
