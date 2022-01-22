https://sputniknews.com/20220122/powerful-magnitude-60-earthquake-rattles-the-philippines---usgs-1092439864.html

Powerful Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Rattles the Philippines - USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 was detected some 231 kilometers from the Philippines' Sarangani province on Saturday, according to the US Geological... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

The seismic activity is not projected to trigger a tsunami threat for the region, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). The Philippine-based group initially logged the earthquake as having a magnitude of 6.5, with an epicenter depth of 66 kilometers. Serious structural damage is unlikely, according to the national institution. However, aftershocks and associated damage reports are expected in the surrounding area. Phivolcs noted that "moderate" shaking, whether indoors or outdoors, was registered in the Davao Oriental municipalities of Baganga and Caraga, as well as Maco, Davao de Oro. Such tremors are classified as 'Intensity IV,' the Philippine-based group detailed. Comparatively, weak, or 'Intensity III,' shaking was detected in Bislig City, the most populous municipality in Surigao del Sur.

