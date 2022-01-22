https://sputniknews.com/20220122/arizona-dems-formally-censure-krysten-sinema-over-failure-to-ensure-health-of-democracy-1092456641.html

The decision to censure Sinema comes as the passage of the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, a top priority for Democrats and US President Joe Biden, has stalled due to a refusal by Sinema and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) to reform the filibuster and allow the bill's passage.The Arizona Democratic Party was instrumental in Sinema’s narrow victory in the state’s senate race and lobbied her for months in an effort to change her stance on the filibuster so as to pass the landmark voting rights reform.Arizona has become a ground zero in the partisan fight over voting rights. Following Donald Trump’s defeat in the state to Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election, Republicans at the state level began passing restrictive voting legislation.The Arizona Democratic Party, in a statement to censure Sinema, made it clear that voting rights are of the utmost importance to their platform.Democrats in Arizona are fundraising and organizing to support a challenger to Sinema in 2024. Sinema also recently lost the endorsement of Emily’s List, a key political organization that helps fund campaigns.Sinema was only narrowly elected to the US Senate and now faces significant opposition from within her own party. She is up for reelection in 2024.

