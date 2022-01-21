https://sputniknews.com/20220121/oppa-dead-hand-style-psy-song-plays-over-mysterious-radio-station-believed-to-be-russian-fail-safe-1092413667.html

Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY Song Plays Over Mysterious Radio Station Believed to be Russian Fail-Safe

Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY Song Plays Over Mysterious Radio Station Believed to be Russian Fail-Safe

An enigmatic radio station believed to be a Russian nuclear fail-safe device suddenly began playing South Korean dance music over the weekend. Is it the end of... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-21T00:45+0000

2022-01-21T00:45+0000

2022-01-21T00:44+0000

psy

radio station

russia

broadcast

dead hand

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102318/56/1023185655_0:139:3149:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_53794b2f99ea746a4d1f0627c22e8151.jpg

Observers have noticed something pretty unusual about an already-unusual radio station.The station presently uses the callsign NZhTI (НЖТИ), but it’s often known by the callsign it used when it was first detected in 1982: UVB-76. Others simply call it “The Buzzer,” for the short, monotonous buzzing tone it makes approximately every other second.That is, until Saturday evening, when observers recorded the station playing South Korean artist PSY’s 2012 hit single “Gangnam Style.”Then, a few days later, more strange broadcasts were heard on the station. When its frequency was mapped on a computer program, it revealed a hidden message: the grinning “trollface” internet meme. Other images followed, indicating the frequency had likely been hijacked by a so-called pirate station.Nobody knows what the station is for, but as with any mystery, speculation abounds.Some believe it’s just one of a number of so-called “numbers stations” used by espionage agencies around the globe to transmit coded messages to their operatives by broadcasting number codes which they alone have the key to decipher.The signal was traced to a military installation in Povarovo, northwest of Moscow, which a couple of explorers broke into in 2010, finding it seemingly long-abandoned. The source of the transmission has since moved to other more secretive locales.It’s unknown if either song was intended as an encoded message. However, such things have happened before: on the morning of April 29, 1975, the American radio station in Saigon, South Vietnam, began playing Irving Berlin’s 1942 song “White Christmas” repeatedly, which was a signal known to American personnel to evacuate the city. The following day, the People’s Army of Vietnam captured the city, which was renamed Ho Chi Minh City.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

psy, radio station, russia, broadcast, dead hand