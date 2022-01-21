Billionaire Entrepreneur Mark Cuban Launches Affordable Online Pharmacy of Generic Drugs

https://sputniknews.com/20220121/mark-cuban-launches-affordable-online-pharmacy-of-generic-drugs--1092436586.html

The company is a registered pharmaceutical wholesaler that acts to cut out distributors, the so-called middle man, between consumers and drug manufacturers. According to a press release, MCCPDC drug prices to purchasers will be 15% over the manufacturer selling price, plus what is described as a small ‘pharmacist fee’.The cost savings advertised by MDDPDC for some drugs can be staggering. The current retail price set by medical insurance companies and distributors for Imatinib, a leukemia treatment, is $9,657 a month. With common vouchers, it can be bought for $120 a month. MCCPDC will sell the drug for $47 a month.To keep prices low, the company will only accept cash. Individuals cannot use insurance to purchase drugs and must request a prescription from their provider to place an order.MCCPDC was hatched after Alex Oshmyansky sent Cuban a cold-call email about starting a low-cost generic drug company. By January 2021 the company was launched, and Cuban, wanting to “show capitalism can be compassionate and to send the message I am all in,” put his name on the company.By the end of the year, MCCPDC expects to have completed construction on a 22,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Texas. Cuban’s financial investment in the company has not been made public.Cuban has an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion, is the owner of NBA franchise the Dallas Mavericks, and has been a regular investor on the hit reality television show Shark Tank.

