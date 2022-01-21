Registration was successful!
Internet Unavailable Across Yemen After Saudi-led Coalition's Airstrike – Traffic Tracker
Internet Unavailable Across Yemen After Saudi-led Coalition's Airstrike – Traffic Tracker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Internet is unavailable in the whole territory of Yemen after the Saudi-led coalition's airstrike on the port city of Al Hudaydah, the... 21.01.2022
According to Netblocks, the airstrike hit the building of the telecommunications company. The coalition has confirmed that it carried out an airstrike in Al Hudaydah.Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.
Internet Unavailable Across Yemen After Saudi-led Coalition's Airstrike – Traffic Tracker

03:15 GMT 21.01.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Internet is unavailable in the whole territory of Yemen after the Saudi-led coalition's airstrike on the port city of Al Hudaydah, the traffic monitoring service of NetBlocks said.
According to Netblocks, the airstrike hit the building of the telecommunications company. The coalition has confirmed that it carried out an airstrike in Al Hudaydah.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.
Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.
