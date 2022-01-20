Registration was successful!
Murder of 3 Russian Journalists in CAR Likely Committed by 3R Militants
Murder of 3 Russian Journalists in CAR Likely Committed by 3R Militants
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 2018 murder of three Russian journalists in the Central African Republic (CAR) was likely committed by the 3R illegal armed unit, new...
The ambassador stressed that the journalists were moving on the Dekoa-Sibut roadway without guards.Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal were found dead in July 2018. The three journalists were sent to the CAR by the Investigations Management Center, a media outlet of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
Murder of 3 Russian Journalists in CAR Likely Committed by 3R Militants

03:03 GMT 20.01.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 2018 murder of three Russian journalists in the Central African Republic (CAR) was likely committed by the 3R illegal armed unit, new Russian Ambassador Alexander Bikantov to CAR told Sputnik.
The ambassador stressed that the journalists were moving on the Dekoa-Sibut roadway without guards.
"According to preliminary data they were stopped and killed by militants of the 3R illegal armed unit," Bikantov added.
Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal were found dead in July 2018. The three journalists were sent to the CAR by the Investigations Management Center, a media outlet of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
