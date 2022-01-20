https://sputniknews.com/20220120/cup-of-aromatic-coffee-may-offer-potential-anti-cancer-effects-shows-review-1092388898.html

Cup Of Aromatic Coffee May Help Fight Cancer, Shows Review

Cup Of Aromatic Coffee May Help Fight Cancer, Shows Review

Drinking more coffee may be linked with a lower risk of endometrial cancer (EC), revealed an analysis of relevant studies.

2022-01-20T07:43+0000

2022-01-20T07:43+0000

2022-01-20T07:47+0000

cancer

coffee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105373/59/1053735970_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_fb9dba8053e6a55df721971a2c08d5e8.jpg

Drinking more coffee may be linked with a lower risk of endometrial cancer (EC), revealed an analysis of relevant studies.Furthermore, caffeinated coffee was singled out as more likely to do the trick than decaffeinated coffee, claims analysis published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research.The review zoomed in on 24 studies on coffee intake with 9833 incident cases of EC – a type of cancer that begins in the lining of uterus, with 699 234 individuals included in the study.The results revealed that people who particularly relied on the aromatic, stimulating beverage had a 29% lower relative risk of developing endometrial cancer than those in the lowest category of coffee consumption.While the authors of the analysis highlighted a plethora of mechanisms linked with potential anti-cancer effects of coffee, they conceded that further studies with large sample size were required “to obtain more information regarding the benefits of coffee drinking in relation to the risk of endometrial cancer.”Previous scientific reviews showed that coffee drinking can stimulate some digestive processes, as it triggers the gastric, biliary and pancreatic secretions vital for digestion of food.The beverage was suggested as having a protective effect against gallstones and liver diseases such as pancreatitis, according to a review of 194 research publications, conducted by Astrid Nehlig, Ph.D., Emeritus Research Director at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM).Accordingly, moderate coffee consumption, defined by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) as approximately 3-5 cups per day, was shown not to have a detrimental effect on the various organs of the digestive tract.

https://sputniknews.com/20220119/coffee-rallies-good-bacteria-to-boost-digestion-may-fight-liver-diseases-claims-study-1092368733.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

cancer, coffee