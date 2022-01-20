Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/cup-of-aromatic-coffee-may-offer-potential-anti-cancer-effects-shows-review-1092388898.html
Cup Of Aromatic Coffee May Help Fight Cancer, Shows Review
Cup Of Aromatic Coffee May Help Fight Cancer, Shows Review
Drinking more coffee may be linked with a lower risk of endometrial cancer (EC), revealed an analysis of relevant studies.
2022-01-20T07:43+0000
2022-01-20T07:47+0000
cancer
coffee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105373/59/1053735970_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_fb9dba8053e6a55df721971a2c08d5e8.jpg
Drinking more coffee may be linked with a lower risk of endometrial cancer (EC), revealed an analysis of relevant studies.Furthermore, caffeinated coffee was singled out as more likely to do the trick than decaffeinated coffee, claims analysis published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research.The review zoomed in on 24 studies on coffee intake with 9833 incident cases of EC – a type of cancer that begins in the lining of uterus, with 699 234 individuals included in the study.The results revealed that people who particularly relied on the aromatic, stimulating beverage had a 29% lower relative risk of developing endometrial cancer than those in the lowest category of coffee consumption.While the authors of the analysis highlighted a plethora of mechanisms linked with potential anti-cancer effects of coffee, they conceded that further studies with large sample size were required “to obtain more information regarding the benefits of coffee drinking in relation to the risk of endometrial cancer.”Previous scientific reviews showed that coffee drinking can stimulate some digestive processes, as it triggers the gastric, biliary and pancreatic secretions vital for digestion of food.The beverage was suggested as having a protective effect against gallstones and liver diseases such as pancreatitis, according to a review of 194 research publications, conducted by Astrid Nehlig, Ph.D., Emeritus Research Director at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM).Accordingly, moderate coffee consumption, defined by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) as approximately 3-5 cups per day, was shown not to have a detrimental effect on the various organs of the digestive tract.
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/coffee-rallies-good-bacteria-to-boost-digestion-may-fight-liver-diseases-claims-study-1092368733.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105373/59/1053735970_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_bdb83388d1d636f9624a4bb8d4b3f3ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cancer, coffee

Cup Of Aromatic Coffee May Help Fight Cancer, Shows Review

07:43 GMT 20.01.2022 (Updated: 07:47 GMT 20.01.2022)
CC0 / Pixabay / Coffee
Coffee - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier studies have revealed that coffee enthusiasts may enjoy a number of potential benefits from their favoured beverage, such as boosted digestion and a protective effect against gallstones.
Drinking more coffee may be linked with a lower risk of endometrial cancer (EC), revealed an analysis of relevant studies.
Furthermore, caffeinated coffee was singled out as more likely to do the trick than decaffeinated coffee, claims analysis published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research.
The review zoomed in on 24 studies on coffee intake with 9833 incident cases of EC – a type of cancer that begins in the lining of uterus, with 699 234 individuals included in the study.
The results revealed that people who particularly relied on the aromatic, stimulating beverage had a 29% lower relative risk of developing endometrial cancer than those in the lowest category of coffee consumption.
While the authors of the analysis highlighted a plethora of mechanisms linked with potential anti-cancer effects of coffee, they conceded that further studies with large sample size were required “to obtain more information regarding the benefits of coffee drinking in relation to the risk of endometrial cancer.”
Coffee - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
Coffee Rallies 'Good Bacteria’ to Boost Digestion, May Fight Liver Diseases, Claims Study
Yesterday, 12:55 GMT
Previous scientific reviews showed that coffee drinking can stimulate some digestive processes, as it triggers the gastric, biliary and pancreatic secretions vital for digestion of food.
The beverage was suggested as having a protective effect against gallstones and liver diseases such as pancreatitis, according to a review of 194 research publications, conducted by Astrid Nehlig, Ph.D., Emeritus Research Director at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM).
Accordingly, moderate coffee consumption, defined by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) as approximately 3-5 cups per day, was shown not to have a detrimental effect on the various organs of the digestive tract.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:47 GMTRoadkill-Eating, Dung-Smoking Iranian Who Hasn't Bathed in 67 Years Reportedly in 'Good Health'
07:43 GMTCup Of Aromatic Coffee May Help Fight Cancer, Shows Review
07:33 GMTDefiant Biden Touts Progress in Year 1 as Approval Ratings Hit Rock Bottom
07:29 GMTSmuggler Arrested With Seven Endangered Egyptian Vulture Species in India's Madhya Pradesh
07:14 GMTHavana Syndrome Not Result of Deliberate Campaign by Hostile Country, CIA Interim Finding Says
07:13 GMTBrooklyn Woman Yells at Jewish Kids 'Hitler Should Have Killed You All’, Spits on 8-Year Old Boy
06:17 GMTBoJo Granted Reprieve as MPs Plotting to Oust Him ‘Step Back’ Pending ‘Partgate’ Probe
06:17 GMTFinland to Build Its Largest and Most Powerful Icebreaker for Russian Mining Giant
06:10 GMTUK's Johnson Unlikely to 'Survive' Tory Probe Into Downing Street Parties, Expert Says
05:59 GMT'Stop Using Tigers as Props': Furious Netizens Slam Gucci for Featuring Tigers in New Campaign
05:20 GMT'Want My Child Back': Gazan Christian Pleads For Help After 'Brainwashed' Daughter Converts to Islam
05:17 GMTEvery Country in Scandinavia Breaks Daily Infection Records Amid Omicron Surge
04:30 GMTBiden Has 'No Idea' Why Americans Would Question His Mental Fitness, Says He Didn't 'Overpromise'
03:54 GMTOutcry Online After School Employee Seen Taping Mask to Child’s Face
03:14 GMTPrince Andrew's Ex-GF Claims Epstein & Clinton Were 'Like Brothers', 'Loved' Hanging Around With Him
03:03 GMTMurder of 3 Russian Journalists in CAR Likely Committed by 3R Militants
02:48 GMTMonument of Theodore Roosevelt in American Museum of Natural History Removed
01:59 GMTWatch Biden Lose Temper at Young Reporter Over Bull Connor & Voting Rights Remarks
01:34 GMT2nd Solo Presser: Biden Brags of First-Year Accomplishments Amid Low Approval Ratings
01:22 GMT'40 Years of Resistance': Iranian President Says Moscow & Tehran Can Fight Back Together Against US