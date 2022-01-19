Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/upside-down-cheese-eating-ad-axed-in-uk-over-child-safety-concerns-1092375809.html
'Upside Down Cheese Eating Ad' Axed in UK Over Child Safety Concerns
'Upside Down Cheese Eating Ad' Axed in UK Over Child Safety Concerns
One of the people who complained about the ad reportedly claimed that their three-year-old relative tried eating their food upside down after watching it. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T19:06+0000
2022-01-19T19:06+0000
ban
adverts
cheese
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105543/97/1055439788_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_b59a3e4ff0a2d8d0a0290050bf5a35e5.jpg
An ad featuring two young girls eating Dairylea cheese while hanging upside down was banned in the UK due to concerns that it could promote dangerous behaviour.According to Sky News, 14 viewers complained about the ad that was broadcast on ITV Hub, All 4, and My 5 in August, “condoned or encouraged unsafe behaviour that could be dangerous for children to emulate.”The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) reportedly declared that they took advice from the Child Accident Prevention Trust, which apparently detected a potentially high risk of choking in the scene depicted in the ad.ASA also mentioned that one complainant claimed that their three-year-old relative ate their food while hanging upside down after watching the ad.The media outlet points out, however, that Mondelez UK, the owner of Dairylea, argued that there was a very low risk of choking when eating upside down.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105543/97/1055439788_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_73a70cfda76c5b68d8f2257d3f1faa75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ban, adverts, cheese, uk

'Upside Down Cheese Eating Ad' Axed in UK Over Child Safety Concerns

19:06 GMT 19.01.2022
CC0 / Pixabay / Cheese
Cheese - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
One of the people who complained about the ad reportedly claimed that their three-year-old relative tried eating their food upside down after watching it.
An ad featuring two young girls eating Dairylea cheese while hanging upside down was banned in the UK due to concerns that it could promote dangerous behaviour.
According to Sky News, 14 viewers complained about the ad that was broadcast on ITV Hub, All 4, and My 5 in August, “condoned or encouraged unsafe behaviour that could be dangerous for children to emulate.”
The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) reportedly declared that they took advice from the Child Accident Prevention Trust, which apparently detected a potentially high risk of choking in the scene depicted in the ad.
"We therefore considered that eating whilst upside down was an unsafe practice and one which could be dangerous for children to emulate,” ASA said. "We therefore concluded that a scheduling restriction was not sufficient to reduce the risk of harm and that the ad breached the Code."
ASA also mentioned that one complainant claimed that their three-year-old relative ate their food while hanging upside down after watching the ad.
The media outlet points out, however, that Mondelez UK, the owner of Dairylea, argued that there was a very low risk of choking when eating upside down.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:06 GMTNovak Djokovic, Wife Have 80% Stake in Little-known Biotech Co Creating ‘Universal’ Covid Cure
19:06 GMT'Upside Down Cheese Eating Ad' Axed in UK Over Child Safety Concerns
18:57 GMTWorm Parasite That Preys on Spiders Named After Actor Who Played Spider Killer in Film
18:40 GMT'Russian Missiles in Cuba & Venezuela': What's Behind Moscow's Hardball Rhetoric?
18:32 GMTBiden Signs Memo Improving Cybersecurity Across US Defense, Intelligence Communities
18:29 GMTFlying Solo: Americans Grab Popcorn as Biden Preps for Just Second Solo Presser of His Presidency
18:03 GMTGone Too Far? Woke South Coast Council Drops Gender-Specific Terms
17:49 GMTItalian Senators' Zoom Conference Suffers Cartoon Porn Invasion
17:46 GMTEye Spy When You May Die: Scientists Try Using Retina Scan to Predict Risk of Death
17:35 GMTWe're Heartbroken: Fans Mourn Death of French Actor Gaspard Ulliel
16:58 GMTRussia Dumps $900 Million More in US Treasuries as Total Investment Hits Historic Low
16:47 GMTPsychiatrist Says She Cannot Recommend Parole of Norwegian Terrorist Breivik
16:33 GMTMoldovan Parliament to Consider State of Emergency Over Gas Crisis
15:59 GMTEXO’s Chen Becomes Father for Second Time
15:58 GMT'Horror Stories': Minsk Rejects US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukraine From Belarus
15:54 GMTWe Shall Fight Them on the Benches: Johnson Responds on Whether He’ll Resign Over Partygate
15:33 GMTDrunk Priest Slaughters Man Instead of Sheep During Animal Festival in India
15:24 GMTEx-FSB Officer Turns Transgender, Wants to Champion LGBT Rights in Military & Security Agencies
15:22 GMTUN Special Adviser on Libya: 'Discourse of War Has Been Replaced by Discourse of Politics'
15:15 GMTCovid Shall Not Pass! Hong Kong Orders Mass Slaughter of Hamsters After 11 Positive Tests