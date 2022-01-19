https://sputniknews.com/20220119/horror-stories-minsk-rejects-us-claims-that-russia-could-invade-ukraine-from-belarus-1092372675.html

'Horror Stories': Minsk Rejects US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukraine From Belarus

'Horror Stories': Minsk Rejects US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukraine From Belarus

MINSK (Sputnik) Recent statements from the US State Department regarding Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine from Belarus and deployment of nuclear arms in... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-19T15:58+0000

2022-01-19T15:58+0000

2022-01-19T15:59+0000

belarus

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105749/59/1057495941_0:0:3175:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_109ec626794efb02aea18db5a6aeca2c.jpg

A senior US State Department official said on Tuesday that proposed changes to the Belarusian constitution indicate Minsk's plans to allow both Russian conventional and nuclear forces to be stationed on its territory. They also claimed that Russia could deploy its troops to Belarus under the pretext of military drill to potentially attack Ukraine from the northern direction.The official stated that Minsk is not obligated to report to Washington but "if something causes concern, we are always ready to discuss it in a civilized manner."In December, Russia presented draft proposals on security guarantees in Europe to the United States and NATO. On 10 January, Russia and the US held a round of the strategic stability dialogue in Geneva, followed by the first NATO-Russia Council since 2019 in Brussels on 12 January and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe talks in Vienna the next day. Russia-Ukraine relations were high on the agenda during talks.

belarus

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

belarus, russia, ukraine