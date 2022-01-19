Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/gone-too-far-woke-south-coast-council-drops-gender-specific-terms-1092372612.html
Gone Too Far? Woke South Coast Council Drops Gender-Specific Terms
Gone Too Far? Woke South Coast Council Drops Gender-Specific Terms
Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole Council scraps gender-specific terms for senior positions as local authority's "small win for equality" is branded... 19.01.2022
uk
gender neutrality
cancel culture
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106465/61/1064656189_0:61:1921:1141_1920x0_80_0_0_b6c23bcba7c7b4a78c4d07caa5d81f23.jpg
Conservative-run Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole Council has voted in favour of dropping masculine and feminine terms and will now adopt gender-neutral language for senior positions to avoid offending the large diversity of genders. The chairman and vice-chairman of committees are now being referred to as "chair" and "vice-chair," while people will be referred to as "they" in the future rather than "he" or "she" or gender-sensitive "Mr or Madam chairman."This proposal was put forward last year by Poole People Councilor L.J Evans with the support of Labour councillor Lewis Allison – they believe that all masculine or feminine terms are "unnecessary" and that the move will help to prevent "reinforced historic gender stereotypes."Members supported the change as part of a number of alterations to the BCP Council constitution, which was voted through after amendments on other subjects at a full council meeting earlier this month. However, another counsellor said things had "gone too far" and labelled the adoption of gender-neutral pronouns as "nonsense."
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/gender-unicorn-university-students-in-western-carolina-fume-over-mandatory-woke-training-1092115158.html
uk, gender neutrality, cancel culture

Gone Too Far? Woke South Coast Council Drops Gender-Specific Terms

18:03 GMT 19.01.2022
CC0 / / Gender
Gender - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
CC0 / /
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole Council scraps gender-specific terms for senior positions as local authority's "small win for equality" is branded "nonsense."
Conservative-run Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole Council has voted in favour of dropping masculine and feminine terms and will now adopt gender-neutral language for senior positions to avoid offending the large diversity of genders.
The chairman and vice-chairman of committees are now being referred to as "chair" and "vice-chair," while people will be referred to as "they" in the future rather than "he" or "she" or gender-sensitive "Mr or Madam chairman."
A unicorn - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
'Gender Unicorn': University Students in Western Carolina Fume Over Mandatory 'Woke' Training
8 January, 13:27 GMT
This proposal was put forward last year by Poole People Councilor L.J Evans with the support of Labour councillor Lewis Allison – they believe that all masculine or feminine terms are "unnecessary" and that the move will help to prevent "reinforced historic gender stereotypes."
Members supported the change as part of a number of alterations to the BCP Council constitution, which was voted through after amendments on other subjects at a full council meeting earlier this month.
However, another counsellor said things had "gone too far" and labelled the adoption of gender-neutral pronouns as "nonsense."
