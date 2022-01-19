Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/eye-spy-when-you-may-die-scientists-try-using-retina-scan-to-predict-risk-of-death-1092374176.html
Eye Spy When You May Die: Scientists Try Using Retina Scan to Predict Risk of Death
Eye Spy When You May Die: Scientists Try Using Retina Scan to Predict Risk of Death
In their study, the researchers broached the possibility of using retinal image as “a screening tool for risk stratification and delivery of tailored... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T17:46+0000
2022-01-19T17:46+0000
tech
mortality
risk
age
retina
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083701779_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_9837143546c343cb4f4a16f4e20f293f.jpg
A team of scientists has established that one day it may be possible to determine whether a person faces a risk of early death simply by scanning their retina.Detailing their findings in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, the researchers explored the prospect of using the gap between retina’s age – predicted by deep learning – and a person’s chronological age, to help gauge mortality risk.According to Science Alert, the machine learning algorithm employed by the team was accurate enough to “predict the age of nearly 47,000 middle-aged and elderly adults in the United Kingdom within a bracket of 3.5 years."As the media outlet notes, some 1,871 of these individuals have died in about over a decade since said retina images were taken, and it appears that those with “older-looking retinas” were more likely to perish.They were unable, however, to establish a link between retinal health and dementia, since only 20 people in their research died due to that condition, the media outlet points out.
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/coffee-rallies-good-bacteria-to-boost-digestion-may-fight-liver-diseases-claims-study-1092368733.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083701779_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_abdd039f14ecea2bab9d38cd713e1902.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, mortality, risk, age, retina

Eye Spy When You May Die: Scientists Try Using Retina Scan to Predict Risk of Death

17:46 GMT 19.01.2022
CC0 / / Eye
 Eye - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
In their study, the researchers broached the possibility of using retinal image as “a screening tool for risk stratification and delivery of tailored interventions.”
A team of scientists has established that one day it may be possible to determine whether a person faces a risk of early death simply by scanning their retina.
Detailing their findings in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, the researchers explored the prospect of using the gap between retina’s age – predicted by deep learning – and a person’s chronological age, to help gauge mortality risk.
“Our findings indicate that retinal age gap might be a potential biomarker of ageing that is closely related to risk of mortality, implying the potential of retinal image as a screening tool for risk stratification and delivery of tailored interventions,” the researchers stated in the abstract of their study.
According to Science Alert, the machine learning algorithm employed by the team was accurate enough to “predict the age of nearly 47,000 middle-aged and elderly adults in the United Kingdom within a bracket of 3.5 years."
Coffee - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
Coffee Rallies 'Good Bacteria’ to Boost Digestion, May Fight Liver Diseases, Claims Study
12:55 GMT
As the media outlet notes, some 1,871 of these individuals have died in about over a decade since said retina images were taken, and it appears that those with “older-looking retinas” were more likely to perish.
"The significant association between retinal age gap and non-cardiovascular/non-cancer mortality, together with the growing evidence of the link between eye and brain, may support the notion that the retina is the 'window' of neurological diseases," the study’s authors suggested.
They were unable, however, to establish a link between retinal health and dementia, since only 20 people in their research died due to that condition, the media outlet points out.
"This body of work supports the hypothesis that the retina plays an important role in the aging process and is sensitive to the cumulative damages of aging which increase the mortality risk," the researchers stated.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:06 GMTNovak Djokovic, Wife Have 80% Stake in Little-known Biotech Co Creating ‘Universal’ Covid Cure
19:06 GMT'Upside Down Cheese Eating Ad' Axed in UK Over Child Safety Concerns
18:57 GMTWorm Parasite That Preys on Spiders Named After Actor Who Played Spider Killer in Film
18:40 GMT'Russian Missiles in Cuba & Venezuela': What's Behind Moscow's Hardball Rhetoric?
18:32 GMTBiden Signs Memo Improving Cybersecurity Across US Defense, Intelligence Communities
18:29 GMTFlying Solo: Americans Grab Popcorn as Biden Preps for Just Second Solo Presser of His Presidency
18:03 GMTGone Too Far? Woke South Coast Council Drops Gender-Specific Terms
17:49 GMTItalian Senators' Zoom Conference Suffers Cartoon Porn Invasion
17:46 GMTEye Spy When You May Die: Scientists Try Using Retina Scan to Predict Risk of Death
17:35 GMTWe're Heartbroken: Fans Mourn Death of French Actor Gaspard Ulliel
16:58 GMTRussia Dumps $900 Million More in US Treasuries as Total Investment Hits Historic Low
16:47 GMTPsychiatrist Says She Cannot Recommend Parole of Norwegian Terrorist Breivik
16:33 GMTMoldovan Parliament to Consider State of Emergency Over Gas Crisis
15:59 GMTEXO’s Chen Becomes Father for Second Time
15:58 GMT'Horror Stories': Minsk Rejects US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukraine From Belarus
15:54 GMTWe Shall Fight Them on the Benches: Johnson Responds on Whether He’ll Resign Over Partygate
15:33 GMTDrunk Priest Slaughters Man Instead of Sheep During Animal Festival in India
15:24 GMTEx-FSB Officer Turns Transgender, Wants to Champion LGBT Rights in Military & Security Agencies
15:22 GMTUN Special Adviser on Libya: 'Discourse of War Has Been Replaced by Discourse of Politics'
15:15 GMTCovid Shall Not Pass! Hong Kong Orders Mass Slaughter of Hamsters After 11 Positive Tests