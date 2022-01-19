https://sputniknews.com/20220119/eye-spy-when-you-may-die-scientists-try-using-retina-scan-to-predict-risk-of-death-1092374176.html

Eye Spy When You May Die: Scientists Try Using Retina Scan to Predict Risk of Death

In their study, the researchers broached the possibility of using retinal image as “a screening tool for risk stratification and delivery of tailored... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

A team of scientists has established that one day it may be possible to determine whether a person faces a risk of early death simply by scanning their retina.Detailing their findings in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, the researchers explored the prospect of using the gap between retina’s age – predicted by deep learning – and a person’s chronological age, to help gauge mortality risk.According to Science Alert, the machine learning algorithm employed by the team was accurate enough to “predict the age of nearly 47,000 middle-aged and elderly adults in the United Kingdom within a bracket of 3.5 years."As the media outlet notes, some 1,871 of these individuals have died in about over a decade since said retina images were taken, and it appears that those with “older-looking retinas” were more likely to perish.They were unable, however, to establish a link between retinal health and dementia, since only 20 people in their research died due to that condition, the media outlet points out.

