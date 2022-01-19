Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/exos-chen-becomes-father-for-second-time-1092370723.html
EXO’s Chen Becomes Father for Second Time
EXO’s Chen Becomes Father for Second Time
Not so long ago, fans were overwhelmed with joy for their beloved idol when he welcomed his first child – and he's now celebrating the birth of his second... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T15:59+0000
2022-01-19T17:00+0000
k-pop
father
exo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107913/05/1079130579_0:0:1680:946_1920x0_80_0_0_b1ed0fb9fb90bf72a893a8100c827c5d.jpg
One of Korea's most famous singers, Chen from K-pop boy band EXO, is now the father of two children, SM Entertainment confirmed on 19 January. The gender of his newborn remains a secret. In November last year, the artist's agency confirmed that Chen and his wife were expecting a second child.Chen's marriage to his non-celebrity partner raised eyebrows in the K-pop world in 2022, with his fans disappointed that he had seemingly chosen to prioritise his family life over his career. He is the first EXO member to marry. The news angered some fans to the extent that they even staged a protest outside SM Entertainment's HQ, demanding the main vocalist of the group leave the band. Despite the strike, Chen – real name: Kim Jong-dae – remained in the group and welcomed his first daughter in April, 2020, three months after the scandal. In October 2020, six months after the birth of his first child, he was forced to do his mandatory military service in Korea and is expected to be discharged in April 2022. EXO-L's (the official name for the fandom of EXO) are celebrating the news on Twitter.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107913/05/1079130579_94:0:1587:1120_1920x0_80_0_0_a4a428e3844cf896f9119d5190f819ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, father, exo

EXO’s Chen Becomes Father for Second Time

15:59 GMT 19.01.2022 (Updated: 17:00 GMT 19.01.2022)
© Photo : EXO/ FacebookEXO's Chen is now a proud father of newborn daughter
EXO's Chen is now a proud father of newborn daughter - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© Photo : EXO/ Facebook
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
Not so long ago, fans were overwhelmed with joy for their beloved idol when he welcomed his first child – and he's now celebrating the birth of his second. However, his fans haven't always supported him.
One of Korea's most famous singers, Chen from K-pop boy band EXO, is now the father of two children, SM Entertainment confirmed on 19 January. The gender of his newborn remains a secret.
In November last year, the artist's agency confirmed that Chen and his wife were expecting a second child.
Chen's marriage to his non-celebrity partner raised eyebrows in the K-pop world in 2022, with his fans disappointed that he had seemingly chosen to prioritise his family life over his career. He is the first EXO member to marry. The news angered some fans to the extent that they even staged a protest outside SM Entertainment's HQ, demanding the main vocalist of the group leave the band.
Despite the strike, Chen – real name: Kim Jong-dae – remained in the group and welcomed his first daughter in April, 2020, three months after the scandal. In October 2020, six months after the birth of his first child, he was forced to do his mandatory military service in Korea and is expected to be discharged in April 2022.
EXO-L's (the official name for the fandom of EXO) are celebrating the news on Twitter.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:35 GMTWe're Heartbroken: Fans Mourn Death of French Actor Gaspard Ulliel
16:58 GMTRussia Dumps $900 Million More in US Treasuries as Total Investment Hits Historic Low
16:47 GMTPsychiatrist Says She Cannot Recommend Parole of Norwegian Terrorist Breivik
16:33 GMTMoldovan Parliament to Consider State of Emergency Over Gas Crisis
15:59 GMTEXO’s Chen Becomes Father for Second Time
15:58 GMT'Horror Stories': Minsk Rejects US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukraine From Belarus
15:54 GMTWe Shall Fight Them on the Benches: Johnson Responds on Whether He’ll Resign Over Partygate
15:33 GMTDrunk Priest Slaughters Man Instead of Sheep During Animal Festival in India
15:24 GMTEx-FSB Officer Turns Transgender, Wants to Champion LGBT Rights in Military & Security Agencies
15:22 GMTUN Special Adviser on Libya: 'Discourse of War Has Been Replaced by Discourse of Politics'
15:15 GMTCovid Shall Not Pass! Hong Kong Orders Mass Slaughter of Hamsters After 11 Positive Tests
15:13 GMTCleveland Browns' McDowell Arrested for Public Exposure Near School and Attack on Officer – Video
15:10 GMT'Would Be Good if He Finishes His Career at Barca': Dani Alves Wants Lionel Messi Back at Camp Nou
15:00 GMT'Hannibal Rising' Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies at 37 After Ski Resort Accident
14:41 GMTUS Pilot Union Urges 5G Rollout Halt at Airports Until Permanent ‘Fix’ Targets Safety Record Risks
14:25 GMTIran Marks Readiness to Share Advanced Military Tech With Friends and Neighbours
14:06 GMTBiden Approval Rating at New Low After One Year in Office, Worse Than Trump's, Poll Shows
13:45 GMTAngela Merkel Reportedly Rejects Job Offer From UN Secretary General in Personal Call
13:43 GMTTonga's Telecom Services Restored After Being Hit by Eruption 500 Times Stronger Than Hiroshima Bomb
13:39 GMTHi-Tech Weapons Left in Afghanistan by US Army Turn up in Kashmir as Militants Flaunt Them in Video