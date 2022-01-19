https://sputniknews.com/20220119/aid-planes-depart-for-tonga-after-main-runway-cleared-of-volcanic-ash-as-food-water-shortages-mount-1092378612.html

Aid Planes Depart for Tonga After Main Runway Cleared of Volcanic Ash as Food, Water Shortages Mount

Aid Planes Depart for Tonga After Main Runway Cleared of Volcanic Ash as Food, Water Shortages Mount

The massive volcanic eruption and corresponding tsunami on Sunday have imperiled the Pacific island nation of Tonga after wiping out the country’s crops and... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-19T21:39+0000

2022-01-19T21:39+0000

2022-01-19T21:40+0000

tonga

volcano eruption

cholera

disaster relief

ash

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092378412_0:345:2909:1981_1920x0_80_0_0_2711a84db9158833f2411b2aa39e8f88.jpg

The International Federation of the Red Cross reported on Tuesday that its teams had made contact with authorities on several of Tonga’s islands, including Mango, Fonoifua and Namuka, where homes were completely wiped out by the blast.“Water supplies across Tonga have been severely impacted by ashfall and saltwater from the tsunami. It’s vital to restore access to safe drinking water as there is a mounting risk of diseases such as cholera and diarrhea,” the IFRC said in a news release.“Farmers spend a lot of money and capital and time in preparing their crops and it’s also one of the major exports of Tonga,” he added. Agricultural products constitute the majority of Tonga’s exports, with top products including cassava, squash, coconuts, bananas, palm oil and vanilla beans. The United States buys 37.7% of Tonga’s exports by itself.The Saturday evening eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano, about 450 miles southeast of Fiji, sent a 49-foot-high tsunami washing over many of the nation’s islands, with smaller waves impacting as far away as Japan, California, and Alaska. The US space agency NASA estimated its explosive power at "no larger than 5-6 megatons of TNT equivalent," or equivalent to one of the more powerful thermonuclear bombs built by the US and USSR during the Cold War.The ash that coated Tonga’s fields has also buried the runway at Fua'amotu International Airport on the main island of Tongatapu in about 20 millimeters of volcanic dust, which workers have labored for days to remove so that aid aircraft can land. A World Health Organization official on the island told AFP on Wednesday that the airstrip had finally been cleared, and Lord Fakafanua indicated that air force flights from Australia and New Zealand scheduled for Thursday and Friday could go ahead.A New Zealand Defense Force C-130 Hercules loaded with water, hygiene kits, and other goods has been kept on standby to depart the moment Tonga’s airstrip is clear, and several Australian transport aircraft are ready to go, as well. Both nations are also sending several warships loaded with relief supplies, including the helicopter carrier HMAS Adelaide. The HMNZS Aotearoa also carries a desalination plant capable of turning 70,000 liters of salty seawater into drinking water each day.However, with all the aid ships and planes en route, Tongans have yet another fear: the island nation is one of the few to have successfully avoided a COVID-19 outbreak, with its first case being recorded last November, and aid workers could bring the virus with them. However, according to health data, 61% of the country’s 105,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

tonga

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

tonga, volcano eruption, cholera, disaster relief, ash, covid-19