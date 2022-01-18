Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/meta-says-facebook-page-of-russian-arms-control-delegation-was-disabled-in-error-1092344874.html
Meta Says Facebook Page of Russian Arms Control Delegation Was Disabled in Error
Meta Says Facebook Page of Russian Arms Control Delegation Was Disabled in Error
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Facebook page of the Russian delegation to Vienna talks on military security and arms control was mistakenly disabled by automated... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T14:49+0000
2022-01-18T14:49+0000
vienna
russia
facebook
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092213452_0:213:3263:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04a512625cfb3e31b351380522a10e45.jpg
"This page was disabled in error by our automated tools and has been restored. We apologize to users for any inconvenience caused by this action," the spokesperson said.Last week the page, affiliated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, was blocked for allegedly publishing illegal content. Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Meta’s move breaks fundamental rules of free access to information and sent a request to remove the restrictions.
vienna
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092213452_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_801acc5c993cc84deee2a33b9d436f09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vienna, russia, facebook

Meta Says Facebook Page of Russian Arms Control Delegation Was Disabled in Error

14:49 GMT 18.01.2022
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicA woman holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021
A woman holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Facebook page of the Russian delegation to Vienna talks on military security and arms control was mistakenly disabled by automated tools, and now has been restored, a Meta spokesperson said.
"This page was disabled in error by our automated tools and has been restored. We apologize to users for any inconvenience caused by this action," the spokesperson said.
Last week the page, affiliated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, was blocked for allegedly publishing illegal content. Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Meta’s move breaks fundamental rules of free access to information and sent a request to remove the restrictions.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:38 GMTIndian Couple Set to Throw Virtual Wedding Party
15:32 GMTTen Nations Jointly Take Down VPN Service Used by Criminals for Cyberattacks
15:25 GMTSyrian Media Reports US Theft of Additional Oil Supplies, Relocation of Military Equipment to Iraq
15:25 GMTMusic, Happy Snacks, and Fancy Lingerie: What Can Help Beat Back Winter Blues
14:57 GMTNew European Parliament President Pledges to Oppose Those Harming 'European Project'
14:49 GMTMeta Says Facebook Page of Russian Arms Control Delegation Was Disabled in Error
14:45 GMTNovak Djokovic's Woes Continue as US Open Set to Become 3rd Grand Slam to Bar Unvaccinated Players
14:41 GMTHouthis Slam Saudi Arabia, UAE for Bombing Residential Areas in Yemeni Capital
14:36 GMTPrince Andrew and Prince Harry May Be Stripped Of Their Counsellors of State Roles, Report Says
14:29 GMTUS Imperialism and European Vassals are Real Enemies of Europe
14:14 GMTCheck Out Messi's Reaction to Robert Lewandowski Being Named Best FIFA Men's Player
14:14 GMTFrench Education Minister Criticised for Performing Duties on Ibiza, Urged to Step Down
13:40 GMTVideo: Raging Elephant Flips Family in Their SUV During African Safari Tour
13:36 GMTBerlin Could Halt Nord Stream 2 if Russia Attacks Ukraine, German Chancellor Says
13:10 GMTMoscow Debunks US Media Report on ‘Slow Evacuation’ of Russian Embassy in Kiev
13:08 GMTBritney Spears' Sister Opens Up About Her Teenage Pregnancy, 'Struggles' of Her Pop Star Sibling
12:56 GMTLavrov: Russia Reserves Right to Respond to RT DE Oppression in Germany
12:40 GMT‘God, Why Did I Get Married?!’ Watch Indian Woman's First Paragliding Experience Go Wrong
12:07 GMTElvis Presley 'Dancing to Punjabi Song' in Viral Clip Rocks India
12:00 GMTRussia-US Security Talks: Is Ukraine Vital for NATO?