Meta Says Facebook Page of Russian Arms Control Delegation Was Disabled in Error

Meta Says Facebook Page of Russian Arms Control Delegation Was Disabled in Error

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Facebook page of the Russian delegation to Vienna talks on military security and arms control was mistakenly disabled by automated... 18.01.2022

"This page was disabled in error by our automated tools and has been restored. We apologize to users for any inconvenience caused by this action," the spokesperson said.Last week the page, affiliated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, was blocked for allegedly publishing illegal content. Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Meta’s move breaks fundamental rules of free access to information and sent a request to remove the restrictions.

