Wolf Moon Shines Brightly Over Athens

Sputnik is live from Athens as the first full moon of the year illuminates the sky over the Greek capital.The lunar month lasts about 29.5306 days. The Moon is tidally locked to the Earth and takes exactly the same amount of time to rotate as it takes to orbit our planet. As a result, the sunlit surface of the moon appears to wax and wane. During the full moon, the entire side of the lunar surface which faces Earth is illuminated.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
First full moon of 2022 shines brightly over Athens
January's full moon is called the Wolf Moon because wolves can be heard howling more often during this time of the year.
Sputnik is live from Athens as the first full moon of the year illuminates the sky over the Greek capital.
The lunar month lasts about 29.5306 days. The Moon is tidally locked to the Earth and takes exactly the same amount of time to rotate as it takes to orbit our planet. As a result, the sunlit surface of the moon appears to wax and wane. During the full moon, the entire side of the lunar surface which faces Earth is illuminated.