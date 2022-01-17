https://sputniknews.com/20220117/wolf-moon-shines-brightly-over-athens-1092309712.html

Wolf Moon Shines Brightly Over Athens

first full moon of the year illuminates the sky over the Greek capital.

Sputnik is live from Athens as the first full moon of the year illuminates the sky over the Greek capital.The lunar month lasts about 29.5306 days. The Moon is tidally locked to the Earth and takes exactly the same amount of time to rotate as it takes to orbit our planet. As a result, the sunlit surface of the moon appears to wax and wane. During the full moon, the entire side of the lunar surface which faces Earth is illuminated.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

