https://sputniknews.com/20220117/hundreds-reportedly-evacuated-in-iran-as-floods-cause-dam-overflow-in-south---videos-1092322301.html

Hundreds Reportedly Evacuated in Iran as Floods Cause Dam Overflow in South - Videos

Hundreds Reportedly Evacuated in Iran as Floods Cause Dam Overflow in South - Videos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Authorities in the Iranian province of Hormozgan have ordered hundreds of local rural residents to evacuate due to a risk of flooding, as... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-17T14:15+0000

2022-01-17T14:15+0000

2022-01-17T14:15+0000

iran

floods

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092322371_0:0:2058:1159_1920x0_80_0_0_495e46482893ba2dea32c3e558b2ac57.jpg

The Esteghlal dam was flooded in the neighbouring Kerman province, posing the threat of chain flooding for the Minab dam in Hormozgan, the Tasnim news agency reported.The Minab governor ordered all villages downstream of the Esteghlal dam to leave, and the military is now building barriers to protect local buildings and crops, according to the report.Torrential rain and snowstorms have continued in southern Iran since early January. As of Monday, they have killed five and inundated 351 homes.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iran, floods