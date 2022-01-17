Hundreds Reportedly Evacuated in Iran as Floods Cause Dam Overflow in South - Videos
© AFP 2021 / -A handout picture made available by the Iranian Red Crescent on 4 January 2022 shows members assisting a vehicle stuck in floods in Hormozgan Province in the south of Iran.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Authorities in the Iranian province of Hormozgan have ordered hundreds of local rural residents to evacuate due to a risk of flooding, as incessant rain has caused a local dam to overflow, Iranian media reported on Monday.
The Esteghlal dam was flooded in the neighbouring Kerman province, posing the threat of chain flooding for the Minab dam in Hormozgan, the Tasnim news agency reported.
The Minab governor ordered all villages downstream of the Esteghlal dam to leave, and the military is now building barriers to protect local buildings and crops, according to the report.
Torrential rain and snowstorms have continued in southern Iran since early January. As of Monday, they have killed five and inundated 351 homes.
#42YearsOfMisery#Fars, SC #Iran—footage from Kazerun shows floods have filled the streets. pic.twitter.com/yC0f2CvqP9— Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) January 15, 2022
#42YearsOfMisery#Hormozagan, S #Iran—floods in Minab have drowned people's belongings and severely disrupted citizens' regular life.— Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) January 15, 2022
"Citizens; do not park in [Khomeini] Blvd.," traffic police issues warnings. pic.twitter.com/zRY4ffIgW0