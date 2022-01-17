Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Situation Outside Djokovic's Apartment in Belgrade After His Deportation From Australia
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/hundreds-reportedly-evacuated-in-iran-as-floods-cause-dam-overflow-in-south---videos-1092322301.html
Hundreds Reportedly Evacuated in Iran as Floods Cause Dam Overflow in South - Videos
Hundreds Reportedly Evacuated in Iran as Floods Cause Dam Overflow in South - Videos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Authorities in the Iranian province of Hormozgan have ordered hundreds of local rural residents to evacuate due to a risk of flooding, as... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T14:15+0000
2022-01-17T14:15+0000
iran
floods
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092322371_0:0:2058:1159_1920x0_80_0_0_495e46482893ba2dea32c3e558b2ac57.jpg
The Esteghlal dam was flooded in the neighbouring Kerman province, posing the threat of chain flooding for the Minab dam in Hormozgan, the Tasnim news agency reported.The Minab governor ordered all villages downstream of the Esteghlal dam to leave, and the military is now building barriers to protect local buildings and crops, according to the report.Torrential rain and snowstorms have continued in southern Iran since early January. As of Monday, they have killed five and inundated 351 homes.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092322371_229:0:1890:1246_1920x0_80_0_0_455642a134cf99a694194dc323639418.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, floods

Hundreds Reportedly Evacuated in Iran as Floods Cause Dam Overflow in South - Videos

14:15 GMT 17.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / -A handout picture made available by the Iranian Red Crescent on 4 January 2022 shows members assisting a vehicle stuck in floods in Hormozgan Province in the south of Iran.
A handout picture made available by the Iranian Red Crescent on 4 January 2022 shows members assisting a vehicle stuck in floods in Hormozgan Province in the south of Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / -
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Authorities in the Iranian province of Hormozgan have ordered hundreds of local rural residents to evacuate due to a risk of flooding, as incessant rain has caused a local dam to overflow, Iranian media reported on Monday.
The Esteghlal dam was flooded in the neighbouring Kerman province, posing the threat of chain flooding for the Minab dam in Hormozgan, the Tasnim news agency reported.
The Minab governor ordered all villages downstream of the Esteghlal dam to leave, and the military is now building barriers to protect local buildings and crops, according to the report.
Torrential rain and snowstorms have continued in southern Iran since early January. As of Monday, they have killed five and inundated 351 homes.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:38 GMT'Save Big Dog': Will BoJo Keep His Job or Leave No 10?
14:35 GMTSituation Outside Djokovic's Apartment in Belgrade After His Deportation From Australia
14:15 GMTHundreds Reportedly Evacuated in Iran as Floods Cause Dam Overflow in South - Videos
14:11 GMTIndian Couple to Host Harry Potter-Themed Wedding Reception in Metaverse
14:11 GMT‘Any Airborne Object Can Be Detected, Tracked, Dealt With’: Iran Boasts of Power of Indigenous Radar
13:44 GMTElon Musk: Humanity Can Escape Inevitable Extinction by 'Making Life Multiplanetary'
13:07 GMTIt's Not a Plane, It's Not a Bird! Video of 'Flying Deer' Goes Viral
13:06 GMTFrench Presidential Candidate Zemmour Slapped With Fine for 'Inciting Hatred'
13:03 GMT'Pandemic' Game Quietly Pulled From Online Stores
12:54 GMTNadal, Osaka & Barty Win Australian Open's First Round as Tournament Kicks Off Without Djokovic
12:42 GMTCourteney Cox Dishes Why Shocking Murder Scene in Iconic Slasher 'Scream' Was ‘Scrapped’
12:23 GMTMoscow: Russia Never Took Part, Will Not Partake in Arming of Warring Parties in Afghanistan
12:21 GMTBeijing Olympics Tickets To Not Go on Sale, Organisers Say
12:00 GMTPrince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell May Have Been 'Boyfriend & Girlfriend', Claims Documentary
11:48 GMTRussia Warns Against Politicization of Nord Stream 2 as Germany Links Project to Ukraine Crisis
11:40 GMTQueen Elizabeth II 'Won't Cave In' to Prince Harry's Demands for Police Protection - Media
11:36 GMTBanker Brought in to Clean Up Credit Suisse’s Image Resigns Over Breach of Covid Quarantine Rules
11:35 GMTAmur Tiger Hit by Train in Russia's Khabarovsk Region
11:34 GMTPakistani Prime Minister Thanks Putin for Empathy Toward Muslim Beliefs
11:23 GMTDjokovic May Participate in Australian Open Next Year, Australian Prime Minister Says