Video of Indian Troops Dancing at Freezing Temperatures in Kashmir Goes Viral
Video of Indian Troops Dancing at Freezing Temperatures in Kashmir Goes Viral
India's Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed heavy snowfall and temperatures dropping to -10 degress Celsius. Indian Army troops who are based in... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
A video showing a group of Border Security Force (BSF) troops celebrating Bihu and dancing to a folk song in the mountains has gone viral.The clip was accompanied by the BSF Kashmir's Twitter handle.The way the army men are dancing in the clip is a reminder of their undying spirit and their unshakable grit even in the harshest of weather conditions.In the short clip, filmed in the Keran sector of Kashmir's Kupwara district, the troops can be seen dancing and celebrating the auspicious festival of Bihu - a harvest festival celebrated in Assam and North-East India in January and February.The army personnel can be seen dancing enthusiastically at a freezing temperature which falls as low as -15 degrees Celsius.On Saturday, a video of Indian Army personnel playing volleyball while snow was falling also went viral.Soon after the clip went viral, Indians took to Twitter to praise the troops defending the country's borders.
Video of Indian Troops Dancing at Freezing Temperatures in Kashmir Goes Viral

11:36 GMT 16.01.2022
India's Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed heavy snowfall and temperatures dropping to -10 degress Celsius. Indian Army troops who are based in the region have reverted to age-old remedies to keep themselves warm in these seemingly harsh weather conditions.
A video showing a group of Border Security Force (BSF) troops celebrating Bihu and dancing to a folk song in the mountains has gone viral.
The clip was accompanied by the BSF Kashmir's Twitter handle.
The way the army men are dancing in the clip is a reminder of their undying spirit and their unshakable grit even in the harshest of weather conditions.
In the short clip, filmed in the Keran sector of Kashmir's Kupwara district, the troops can be seen dancing and celebrating the auspicious festival of Bihu - a harvest festival celebrated in Assam and North-East India in January and February.
The army personnel can be seen dancing enthusiastically at a freezing temperature which falls as low as -15 degrees Celsius.
On Saturday, a video of Indian Army personnel playing volleyball while snow was falling also went viral.
Soon after the clip went viral, Indians took to Twitter to praise the troops defending the country's borders.
