Video of Indian Troops Dancing at Freezing Temperatures in Kashmir Goes Viral
India's Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed heavy snowfall and temperatures dropping to -10 degress Celsius. Indian Army troops who are based in the region have reverted to age-old remedies to keep themselves warm in these seemingly harsh weather conditions.
A video showing a group of Border Security Force (BSF) troops celebrating Bihu and dancing to a folk song in the mountains has gone viral.
The clip was accompanied by the BSF Kashmir's Twitter handle.
The way the army men are dancing in the clip is a reminder of their undying spirit and their unshakable grit even in the harshest of weather conditions.
Mountains and mountains of snow, blinding blizzards, freezing temperatures, stress of 24 hours vigil #LoC , away from homes; this all didn’t deter BSF troops to dance few steps & celebrate #Bihu at FDL in #Keran Sector #ForwardArea .@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @BSF_India pic.twitter.com/65c1viqskU— BSF Kashmir (@BSF_Kashmir) January 16, 2022
In the short clip, filmed in the Keran sector of Kashmir's Kupwara district, the troops can be seen dancing and celebrating the auspicious festival of Bihu - a harvest festival celebrated in Assam and North-East India in January and February.
The army personnel can be seen dancing enthusiastically at a freezing temperature which falls as low as -15 degrees Celsius.
On Saturday, a video of Indian Army personnel playing volleyball while snow was falling also went viral.
'Winter Games’: This video of Indian Army soldiers playing volleyball in snow-clad area has gone viral.— The Better India (@thebetterindia) January 15, 2022
VC: Awanish Sharanhttps://t.co/mcIBCsmYSC pic.twitter.com/xiBD5H19fz
Soon after the clip went viral, Indians took to Twitter to praise the troops defending the country's borders.
