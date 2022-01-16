https://sputniknews.com/20220116/video-of-indian-troops-dancing-at-freezing-temperatures-in-kashmir-goes-viral-1092294421.html

Video of Indian Troops Dancing at Freezing Temperatures in Kashmir Goes Viral

Video of Indian Troops Dancing at Freezing Temperatures in Kashmir Goes Viral

India's Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed heavy snowfall and temperatures dropping to -10 degress Celsius. Indian Army troops who are based in... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-16T11:36+0000

2022-01-16T11:36+0000

2022-01-16T11:36+0000

kashmir

army

snowfall

india

jammu

heavy snowfall

jammu

army

snowfall

indian army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092295164_4:0:1275:715_1920x0_80_0_0_f4eb36ad9173e21884cb6307806f75f0.jpg

A video showing a group of Border Security Force (BSF) troops celebrating Bihu and dancing to a folk song in the mountains has gone viral.The clip was accompanied by the BSF Kashmir's Twitter handle.The way the army men are dancing in the clip is a reminder of their undying spirit and their unshakable grit even in the harshest of weather conditions.In the short clip, filmed in the Keran sector of Kashmir's Kupwara district, the troops can be seen dancing and celebrating the auspicious festival of Bihu - a harvest festival celebrated in Assam and North-East India in January and February.The army personnel can be seen dancing enthusiastically at a freezing temperature which falls as low as -15 degrees Celsius.On Saturday, a video of Indian Army personnel playing volleyball while snow was falling also went viral.Soon after the clip went viral, Indians took to Twitter to praise the troops defending the country's borders.

kashmir

india

jammu

jammu and kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

kashmir, army, snowfall, india, jammu, heavy snowfall, jammu, army, snowfall, indian army, army, jammu and kashmir, india