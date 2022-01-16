Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/uk-labour-leader-starmer-i-think-pm-johnson-broke-the-law-1092293745.html
UK Labour Leader Starmer on 'Partygate': 'I Think PM Johnson Broke the Law'
UK Labour Leader Starmer on 'Partygate': 'I Think PM Johnson Broke the Law'
UK PM Boris Johnson is currently under fire over what has already been named "partygate": a series of alleged parties that took place on Downing Street at a... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-16T09:55+0000
2022-01-16T10:34+0000
boris johnson
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092294156_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c147831f456fbe87642c1c44cbfd1f83.jpg
The leader of the UK opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer has asserted that Boris Johnson "broke the law" and lied about the alleged Downing Street lockdown parties, according to the BBC.Starmer referred to Johnson's speech in parliament on Wednesday when the prime minister said he has to "take responsibility" over the alleged parties on Downing Street, adding there were "things we simply did not get right"."When I went into that garden just after six on 20 May 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event", Johnson said at the time, immediately triggering even more public outrage.The backlash continued to arrive, with several apologies - from Johnson, Downing Street, and one of the ex-No 10 staffers whose departure was the occasion for one of the alleged parties - not appearing to smooth things up. The scandal evolved into what is known as "partygate", with UK citizens demanding accountability over a slew of events that took place at Downing Street in 2020 and 2021 and were deemed to be parties in the middle of the strict coronavirus lockdowns.Most recently, the pile of damning allegations has been replenished with claims that Downing Street staffers had their traditional "wine-time Fridays" despite the restrictions, even investing in a wine fridge.As "partygate" continues to steal headlines and make waves in the media, it is not only Labour officials who have been quick to castigate the prime minister. Several Tory officials have already suggested that the only way to tackle the scandal is for Boris Johnson to resign. Other party officials were less straightforward, only demanding an effective response. The scandalous party allegations appeared to help Labour gain some approval, according to pollster Savanta ComRes, which saw the group add 5 points jumping to 42% of the vote while the Conservatives fell one point to 32% (as of Thursday and Friday).
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092294156_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94d61804527489dbdc4d1cf2f66cd101.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, uk

UK Labour Leader Starmer on 'Partygate': 'I Think PM Johnson Broke the Law'

09:55 GMT 16.01.2022 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 16.01.2022)
© AFP 2021 / JESSICA TAYLOR / UK ParliamentA handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer replying to the Prime Minister's statement about the COP26 climate conference in the House of Commons in London on November 15, 2021
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer replying to the Prime Minister's statement about the COP26 climate conference in the House of Commons in London on November 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / JESSICA TAYLOR / UK Parliament
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
UK PM Boris Johnson is currently under fire over what has already been named "partygate": a series of alleged parties that took place on Downing Street at a time when the United Kingdom was under strict coronavirus restrictions.
The leader of the UK opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer has asserted that Boris Johnson "broke the law" and lied about the alleged Downing Street lockdown parties, according to the BBC.
"I think he broke the law. I think he's as good as admitted that he broke the law", Starmer told the BBC, commenting on the prime minister's recent apology to the UK Parliament for attending one such event. "I think he then lied about what had happened".
Starmer referred to Johnson's speech in parliament on Wednesday when the prime minister said he has to "take responsibility" over the alleged parties on Downing Street, adding there were "things we simply did not get right".
"When I went into that garden just after six on 20 May 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event", Johnson said at the time, immediately triggering even more public outrage.
The backlash continued to arrive, with several apologies - from Johnson, Downing Street, and one of the ex-No 10 staffers whose departure was the occasion for one of the alleged parties - not appearing to smooth things up. The scandal evolved into what is known as "partygate", with UK citizens demanding accountability over a slew of events that took place at Downing Street in 2020 and 2021 and were deemed to be parties in the middle of the strict coronavirus lockdowns.
Most recently, the pile of damning allegations has been replenished with claims that Downing Street staffers had their traditional "wine-time Fridays" despite the restrictions, even investing in a wine fridge.
As "partygate" continues to steal headlines and make waves in the media, it is not only Labour officials who have been quick to castigate the prime minister. Several Tory officials have already suggested that the only way to tackle the scandal is for Boris Johnson to resign. Other party officials were less straightforward, only demanding an effective response.
"We need to find out the facts and then the prime minister needs to respond effectively and to address the culture in Downing Street", Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden told Sky News on Sunday.
The scandalous party allegations appeared to help Labour gain some approval, according to pollster Savanta ComRes, which saw the group add 5 points jumping to 42% of the vote while the Conservatives fell one point to 32% (as of Thursday and Friday).
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:19 GMTIsrael Reportedly Made 'Wish List' of Weapons for US to Engage Iran, Hezbollah
11:03 GMT'Treated Me Like Nothing': Britney Spears Takes Another Shot at Her Sister Jamie Lynn
10:52 GMTTurkish Base in Iraq Comes Under Rocket Fire, Reports Say
10:04 GMTMicrosoft Warns of Destructive Malware in Computer Systems of Ukrainian State Institutions
09:56 GMTTwitter Bans One of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei's Accounts Over Video Showing 'Trump's Killing'
09:55 GMTUK Labour Leader Starmer on 'Partygate': 'I Think PM Johnson Broke the Law'
09:52 GMTTwo Children Killed in Explosion Near Afghan Capital Kabul, Eyewitness Says
09:42 GMTNovak Djokovic's Absence From Australian Open is a Loss for the Game, Says ATP
09:10 GMTVirginia Giuffre Vows to Destroy Prince Andrew After Royal Used 'Victim-Blaming' Tactic, Media Says
08:56 GMTSomali Government Spokesman Wounded by Explosion in Mogadishu, Reports Say
08:44 GMTWhy is Jerusalem Losing the Quality of Life Race to Other Israeli Cities?
08:02 GMTPeskov Says 'There's Too Much Tension' on Russia's Border With Ukraine
06:57 GMTNovak Djokovic to Be Deported as Australian Court Upholds His Visa Cancellation
06:32 GMTAmateur Astronomer Discovers Jupiter-Like Planet With Same Mass as the Sun, NASA Says
06:23 GMTMassive Fire at British-Era Secunderabad Club in India's Telangana, Police Probe Started - Video
05:58 GMTBoJo's Resignation 'the Only Way to Bring Partygate Episode to an End', Tory MP Says
05:33 GMTTesla Unveils Updated Model S Version in Taiwan
04:31 GMTNew Virginia Gov. Signs 11 EOs Including on Mask Mandates, CRT Ban, & Loudon County Rape Incident
03:50 GMTTesla Demanded Law Firm to Fire Lawyer Who Used to Work for SEC Investigating Musk, Report Says
03:46 GMTTrump: Toughest Country to Deal With Was Not China, North Korea or Russia — It's US