Two Children Killed in Explosion Near Afghan Capital Kabul, Eyewitness Says

KABUL (Sputnik) - Two children were killed and several civilians sustained injuries in a bomb blast in the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, an... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

According to the source, a bomb exploded in a car belonging to the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) in the Bagrami District in the central part of Kabul Province.Since taking power in the country, the Taliban* has been battling the local chapter of the Daesh* terror group, which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the IS presence in the country is small and the movement has been working to eradicate the group.* The Taliban movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities* Daesh, also known as IS/ ISIS / Islamic State is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries

