Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/tory-rank-and-file-join-mps-calling-for-johnson-to-quit-over-partygate-affair-1092278962.html
Tory Rank-and-File Join MPs Calling for Johnson to Quit Over ‘Partygate’ Affair
Tory Rank-and-File Join MPs Calling for Johnson to Quit Over ‘Partygate’ Affair
British media are reporting that PM Boris Johnson is perilously close to being forced into a leadership contest by his backbench MPs — although only five have... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-15T15:26+0000
2022-01-15T15:26+0000
boris johnson
britain
great britain
british conservative party
uk
theresa may
nigel farage
brexit
liz truss
downing street
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092278937_0:0:2950:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_510e0528f16860f66043004dab5aa6d0.jpg
A survey of Conservative Party members has found more than half think Boris Johnson should resign now over the 'Partygate' row.Grassroots Tory website Conservative Home asked its regular "panel" of party members whether BoJo should stay or go immediately amid revelations that his staff socialised in the 10 Downing Street offices and garden with wine during COVID-19 lockdowns in December 2020 and last spring. Around 53 per cent of the more than 1,000 respondents said he should quit, 43 per cent said he should not and just under four per cent were undecided.Website editor and former Wycombe MP Paul Goodman pointed out the result was better than the 71 per cent who said his predecessor Theresa May should resign in April 2019 — but a far cry from Johnson's 93 per cent approval rating among party members following his general election landslide victory in December that year. May stood down just before the disastrous European Parliament elections that May that saw the Nigel Farage's six-month-old Brexit Party come first and the Tories fourth. She was succeeded by Johnson that summer.The survey was reflected by a YouGov poll that found that some three-quarters of Britons — including a small majority of 2019 Conservative voters — thought Johnson should go.The pollster also pegged support for Labour at over 40 per cent, its highest since July 2018, with the Tories trailing on 29 points. The Mail Online reported that the powerful Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady was "understood" to have received "up to 30" letters from backbenchers calling for a leadership contest. The threshold for such a vote is letters from 15 per cent of sitting party MPs — currently amounting to 54.The two favourites to succeed Johnson are Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.Only five Conservative MPs have publicly called for Johnson to resign immediately over the furore.Even junior minister Guy Opperman, who was prevented from visiting his wife in hospital by COVID-19 restrictions during the first lockdown in May 2020 when their twin sons died, said the PM should stay on.Backbench MP Mark Jenkinson even argued that, despite the polling slump, Johnson remained more of a threat to opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer than to his own party's.
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/operation-save-big-dog-bojo-may-fire-some-no-10-officials-to-avoid-quitting-over-partygate-row-1092272429.html
britain
great britain
downing street
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092278937_327:0:2950:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_56baa3fed428bbffa5bbb17b2343925b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, britain, great britain, british conservative party, uk, theresa may, nigel farage, brexit, liz truss, downing street, rishi sunak

Tory Rank-and-File Join MPs Calling for Johnson to Quit Over ‘Partygate’ Affair

15:26 GMT 15.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAUL CHILDSFILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAUL CHILDS
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
British media are reporting that PM Boris Johnson is perilously close to being forced into a leadership contest by his backbench MPs — although only five have publicly called on him to resign over the scandal of staff parties at Number 10 during lockdown.
A survey of Conservative Party members has found more than half think Boris Johnson should resign now over the 'Partygate' row.
Grassroots Tory website Conservative Home asked its regular "panel" of party members whether BoJo should stay or go immediately amid revelations that his staff socialised in the 10 Downing Street offices and garden with wine during COVID-19 lockdowns in December 2020 and last spring.
Around 53 per cent of the more than 1,000 respondents said he should quit, 43 per cent said he should not and just under four per cent were undecided.
Website editor and former Wycombe MP Paul Goodman pointed out the result was better than the 71 per cent who said his predecessor Theresa May should resign in April 2019 — but a far cry from Johnson's 93 per cent approval rating among party members following his general election landslide victory in December that year.
The result "is a humiliating result for him, and shows a loss of confidence that may not be reversed," Goodman wrote.
May stood down just before the disastrous European Parliament elections that May that saw the Nigel Farage's six-month-old Brexit Party come first and the Tories fourth. She was succeeded by Johnson that summer.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street 10 to meet with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, in London, Britain December 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
'Operation Save Big Dog': BoJo May Fire Some No 10 Officials to Avoid Quitting Over 'Partygate' Row
06:04 GMT
The survey was reflected by a YouGov poll that found that some three-quarters of Britons — including a small majority of 2019 Conservative voters — thought Johnson should go.
The pollster also pegged support for Labour at over 40 per cent, its highest since July 2018, with the Tories trailing on 29 points.
The Mail Online reported that the powerful Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady was "understood" to have received "up to 30" letters from backbenchers calling for a leadership contest. The threshold for such a vote is letters from 15 per cent of sitting party MPs — currently amounting to 54.
The two favourites to succeed Johnson are Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Only five Conservative MPs have publicly called for Johnson to resign immediately over the furore.
Even junior minister Guy Opperman, who was prevented from visiting his wife in hospital by COVID-19 restrictions during the first lockdown in May 2020 when their twin sons died, said the PM should stay on.
Backbench MP Mark Jenkinson even argued that, despite the polling slump, Johnson remained more of a threat to opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer than to his own party's.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:26 GMTTory Rank-and-File Join MPs Calling for Johnson to Quit Over ‘Partygate’ Affair
15:21 GMTVideos: Mysterious Ghost Ship Discovered in Gulf of Thailand
14:55 GMTTsunami Warning Issued for US West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii After Undersea Volcanic Eruption Near Tonga
13:55 GMTThe End is Nigh? Sixth Mass Extinction on Earth Underway, Study Warns
13:53 GMTDemonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill
13:44 GMT#PartyGate: No 10's 'Wine-Time Fridays' Prompt Memeflood Online
13:30 GMTMessi Magic at PSG: 8 New Sponsors, 15M Social Media Followers & Massive Jump in Shirt Sales
12:31 GMTCoins Discovered Near the Thames Could Rewrite London's History, Archaeologist Says
12:22 GMTUS May Launch UN Showdown With Russia If 'Ukrainian Crisis Escalates'
12:16 GMTMoscow Court Arrests Two More Members of REvil Hacker Group
12:05 GMTEx-Obama Staffer Harry Wilson Reportedly Mulls New York Governor Run as Republican
11:44 GMTProtests Against COVID Restrictions Hit Hamburg Despite Ban
11:42 GMTPeople Can't Distinguish Deepfake From Real Videos Even If Warned in Advance, Study Says
11:37 GMTTrump to Hold 'Save America' Rally in Arizona
11:21 GMTImran Khan's Party Accused of Neglecting Pakistani Region Bordering Afghanistan
11:16 GMTMoon's Crust May Have Formed From 'Slushy Magma Ocean', Scientists Suggest
11:15 GMTDemonstrators Take to the Streets in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions
11:07 GMTUS Prepared 18 Response Scenarios in Case of 'Russian Invasion' of Ukraine, Victoria Nuland Says
10:40 GMTIran Tests First Solid-Fuel Space Rocket for Cheaper Satellite Delivery, IRGC General Says
10:09 GMTCardi B Reveals She Felt Suicidal Due to YouTuber Tasha K's Comments About Her