Video: Sirens Sound Inside Balad Air Base Amid Reports of Drone Strike
03:42 GMT 15.01.2022 (Updated: 04:14 GMT 15.01.2022)
© US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Luke KittermanAn Iraqi F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft, assigned to the 9th Fighter Squadron, takes off prior to performing a Close Air Support Mission during Air Week at Balad Air Base, Iraq, June 17, 2019. The 9th FS conducted numerous CAS sorties that were controlled by Special Mission Controllers on the ground in support of Air Week.
The American wing of the Balad Air Base, 40 miles north of Baghdad, Iraq, was the target of a drone strike according to reports.
Alarms allegedly went off at the base and a plume of smoke rose from inside the US military wing following a purported attack by multiple drones. The attack may be ongoing.
🔺 update || video Sirens continued to sound from inside the US military wing at Balad Air base. Iraq|| SabereenNews pic.twitter.com/ZBSRQgc5Uc— Suribelle (@Suribelle1) January 15, 2022
The severity of the damage, injuries, or casualties has yet to be reported.
No group has taken responsibility for the purported attack.
The base was once one of the main locations for American mercenaries and military contractors.
The Balad Air Base is an Iraqi Air Force facility built in the early 1980s during Sadam Hussein's reign. It was originally named Al-Bakr Air Base, after Iraqi President Ahmed Hassan Bakr Omar. During the Iraq war, it was renamed Balad Air Base after it was captured by US military forces.