Nevermind Take Two

Spencer Elden, who appeared on the cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album as a baby, recently filed a second lawsuit against the iconic grunge group after his previous legal case was dismissed by a judge.Elden submitted his new suit on Wednesday with a complaint that argues the band and Geffen Records had deliberately sought to show the baby's penis and exploit the underwater image for commercial gain.Similar to the previous filing, the suit notes that Elden has suffered "lifelong damages" whereas the band and associates racked in the dough. The suit identifies the estate of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and surviving members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic.
An earlier filed lawsuit alleging the cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" constituted child pornography was dismissed by a judge in early January; however, that proved to not be the last that was said on the matter.
Spencer Elden, who appeared on the cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album as a baby, recently filed a second lawsuit against the iconic grunge group after his previous legal case was dismissed by a judge.
Elden submitted his new suit on Wednesday with a complaint that argues the band and Geffen Records had deliberately sought to show the baby's penis and exploit the underwater image for commercial gain.
Similar to the previous filing, the suit notes that Elden has suffered "lifelong damages" whereas the band and associates racked in the dough. The suit identifies the estate of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and surviving members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic.