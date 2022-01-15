Registration was successful!
Four Anti-Vax Protesters Detained for Sit-in at New York Restaurant - Video
Four Anti-Vax Protesters Detained for Sit-in at New York Restaurant - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four people unhappy with New York's COVID-19 rules for indoor dining were detained after staging a sit-in at the Olive Garden restaurant in... 15.01.2022
The New York Police Department said that a "number of individuals" refused to present their proof of vaccination upon arrival at the Italian food chain, according to the New York Post.Most of the protesters eventually left the restaurant in the heart of New York City but three men and a woman refused to comply. They are expected to be charged with trespassing, the daily said.New York City mandated in August that visitors present proof of vaccination against the new coronavirus to enter such indoor businesses as restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms.
times square, new york city

Four Anti-Vax Protesters Detained for Sit-in at New York Restaurant - Video

16:09 GMT 15.01.2022
© AP Photo / Craig RuttleRevelers gather on Times Square in New York Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 as they attend New Year's Eve celebrations.
Revelers gather on Times Square in New York Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 as they attend New Year's Eve celebrations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four people unhappy with New York's COVID-19 rules for indoor dining were detained after staging a sit-in at the Olive Garden restaurant in Times Square on Friday night, police said.
The New York Police Department said that a "number of individuals" refused to present their proof of vaccination upon arrival at the Italian food chain, according to the New York Post.
Most of the protesters eventually left the restaurant in the heart of New York City but three men and a woman refused to comply. They are expected to be charged with trespassing, the daily said.
New York City mandated in August that visitors present proof of vaccination against the new coronavirus to enter such indoor businesses as restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms.
