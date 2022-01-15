Registration was successful!
Live Video: Protests Against COVID Restrictions Hit Hamburg Despite Ban
Demonstrators Take to the Streets in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions
Demonstrators Take to the Streets in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions
Back in Novermber, Austria became the first European nation to impose universal compulsory vaccination against COVID-19. The beginning of the campaign is scheduled for 1 February 2022.
vienna
austria
vaccination
coronavirus
covid-19
Sputnik comes live from Vienna, as Austrians are protesting against new COVID restrictions and mandatory vaccination. Back in December, thousands rallied in the capital to protest against the government policies, demanding it lift the rules.So far, Austria has registered around 1,428,000 coronavirus cases, and the daily increase in the country has exceeded 16,700.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
vienna
austria
vienna, austria, vaccination, coronavirus, covid-19

Demonstrators Take to the Streets in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions

11:15 GMT 15.01.2022
Back in Novermber, Austria became the first European nation to impose universal compulsory vaccination against COVID-19. The beginning of the campaign is scheduled for 1 February 2022.
Sputnik comes live from Vienna, as Austrians are protesting against new COVID restrictions and mandatory vaccination. Back in December, thousands rallied in the capital to protest against the government policies, demanding it lift the rules.
So far, Austria has registered around 1,428,000 coronavirus cases, and the daily increase in the country has exceeded 16,700.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
