Demonstrators Take to the Streets in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions

Sputnik comes live from Vienna, as Austrians are protesting against new COVID restrictions and mandatory vaccination. Back in December, thousands rallied in the capital to protest against the government policies, demanding it lift the rules.So far, Austria has registered around 1,428,000 coronavirus cases, and the daily increase in the country has exceeded 16,700.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Back in Novermber, Austria became the first European nation to impose universal compulsory vaccination against COVID-19. The beginning of the campaign is scheduled for 1 February 2022.
