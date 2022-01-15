Registration was successful!
International
Live Updates: Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill
The draft, offered by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, aims to make the immigration system simpler but doubles down on illegal aliens. It also allows the...
london
protest
uk
Sputnik is live from London, as protesters gather for a demonstration against the nationality and borders bill. The event has been organised by Kill the Bill activists.According to the opponents of the bill, up to five million people in England and Wales may be deprived of their citizenship if it is adopted.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
london
Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill

13:53 GMT 15.01.2022
The draft, offered by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, aims to make the immigration system simpler but doubles down on illegal aliens. It also allows the authorities to remove people's citizenship "in the public interest" without even notifying them.
Sputnik is live from London, as protesters gather for a demonstration against the nationality and borders bill. The event has been organised by Kill the Bill activists.
According to the opponents of the bill, up to five million people in England and Wales may be deprived of their citizenship if it is adopted.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
