https://sputniknews.com/20220115/demonstrators-hit-londons-streets-to-protest-against-nationality-and-borders-bill-1092279657.html

Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill

Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill

The draft, offered by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, aims to make the immigration system simpler but doubles down on illegal aliens. It also allows the... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-15T13:53+0000

2022-01-15T13:53+0000

2022-01-15T13:53+0000

london

protest

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081394644_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_a57607cce1434691b35ed53aafe57264.jpg

Sputnik is live from London, as protesters gather for a demonstration against the nationality and borders bill. The event has been organised by Kill the Bill activists.According to the opponents of the bill, up to five million people in England and Wales may be deprived of their citizenship if it is adopted.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Protest against nationality & borders bill takes place in London Protest against nationality & borders bill takes place in London 2022-01-15T13:53+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

london, protest, uk, видео