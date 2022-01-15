Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill

Sputnik is live from London, as protesters gather for a demonstration against the nationality and borders bill. The event has been organised by Kill the Bill activists.According to the opponents of the bill, up to five million people in England and Wales may be deprived of their citizenship if it is adopted.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Protest against nationality & borders bill takes place in London
The draft, offered by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, aims to make the immigration system simpler but doubles down on illegal aliens. It also allows the authorities to remove people's citizenship "in the public interest" without even notifying them.
