Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/photos-us-navys-futuristic-ddgx-destroyer-design-looks-a-lot-like-chinas-type-055-warship-1092266767.html
Photos: US Navy’s Futuristic DDG(X) Destroyer Design Looks a Lot Like China’s Type 055 Warship
Photos: US Navy’s Futuristic DDG(X) Destroyer Design Looks a Lot Like China’s Type 055 Warship
One possible design for the US Navy’s next-generation missile destroyer was unveiled at a naval conference earlier this week. While the warship promises a slew... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T20:18+0000
2022-01-14T20:18+0000
us navy
destroyer
arleigh burke-class destroyer
type 055 destroyer
next generation ships
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107802/73/1078027363_0:12:1704:971_1920x0_80_0_0_182c88fb7865792fe53e107cbe6475c5.png
The US Navy has long sought a way to replace its aging Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the oldest of which was commissioned in 1991. Before its 2010 cancellation, the CG(X) program aimed at that, but thanks to years of confusion about the Navy’s future, no replacement has yet emerged.However, at the Surface Navy Association (SNA) National Symposium in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday, one possible configuration for such a ship was unveiled. The description is brief and vague, and it’s clear the artistry is mostly intended to showcase the many new features the Navy intends to develop for such a ship. However, that didn’t stop some from quickly noticing its striking superficial similarities to the Type 055 missile cruiser used by China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).Some of the similarities include the shape of its hull, a clipper bow with a bulbous protrusion, and forecastle, and the shape of its mast and superstructure.So what, exactly, is the DDG(X)’s anticipated function?The proposed design includes shockingly few offensive weapons: just 32 Mk 41 vertical launch system (VLS) tubes are included in the base design, with the potential to be upgraded to 12 larger cells for things like hypersonic missiles. By comparison, most Arleigh Burkes carry 96 Mk 41 VLS cells and the PLAN’s Type 055s sport 112 VLS tubes each.The new Constellation-class frigates, intended for escort duties and electronic warfare, were also given 32 Mk 41 VLS tubes, which can carry the SM-3, SM-6, Tomahawk, Evolved Sea Sparrow, VR-ASROC, and Naval Strike Missile. However, the newest Arleigh Burkes will continue to be used alongside the newer vessels for decades, meaning the Navy’s firepower won’t suffer quite so much.To power those lasers, the DDG(X) will get the powerful Integrated Power System (IPS) gas turbine engines used by the Zumwalts, each of which has enough output to power a small town.In terms of radar, the Navy plans on starting out the DDG(X) with the AN/SPY-6 actively scanned electronic array (AESA) that most other newer surface ships have been given, although with an increased-aperture antenna almost 30% larger than the existing 14-foot array. The plan also calls for other standard systems, like the SPQ-9B fire control radar, to be upgraded to nonspecific future devices.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107802/73/1078027363_198:0:1506:981_1920x0_80_0_0_ec284f68aad34421ef8afa5a3bfa7db0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us navy, destroyer, arleigh burke-class destroyer, type 055 destroyer, next generation ships

Photos: US Navy’s Futuristic DDG(X) Destroyer Design Looks a Lot Like China’s Type 055 Warship

20:18 GMT 14.01.2022
© Sputnik ScreenshotThe People's Liberation Army Navy commissioned its first Type 055 warship, Nanchang, on Sunday in Qingdao
The People's Liberation Army Navy commissioned its first Type 055 warship, Nanchang, on Sunday in Qingdao - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
One possible design for the US Navy’s next-generation missile destroyer was unveiled at a naval conference earlier this week. While the warship promises a slew of advanced weapons systems and radars, some have noticed its design is extremely similar to an already-existing ship: China’s Type 055 cruiser.
The US Navy has long sought a way to replace its aging Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the oldest of which was commissioned in 1991. Before its 2010 cancellation, the CG(X) program aimed at that, but thanks to years of confusion about the Navy’s future, no replacement has yet emerged.
However, at the Surface Navy Association (SNA) National Symposium in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday, one possible configuration for such a ship was unveiled. The description is brief and vague, and it’s clear the artistry is mostly intended to showcase the many new features the Navy intends to develop for such a ship. However, that didn’t stop some from quickly noticing its striking superficial similarities to the Type 055 missile cruiser used by China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).
Some of the similarities include the shape of its hull, a clipper bow with a bulbous protrusion, and forecastle, and the shape of its mast and superstructure.
There’s more than a little irony in the situation, too, since China has repeatedly been accused of stealing American designs for helicopters, fighter jets, AWACS planes, and other weapons of war, simply due to their superficial similarities to American equipment. In both cases, the similarities are likely attributable to the maxim “form fits function.”
So what, exactly, is the DDG(X)’s anticipated function?
The proposed design includes shockingly few offensive weapons: just 32 Mk 41 vertical launch system (VLS) tubes are included in the base design, with the potential to be upgraded to 12 larger cells for things like hypersonic missiles. By comparison, most Arleigh Burkes carry 96 Mk 41 VLS cells and the PLAN’s Type 055s sport 112 VLS tubes each.
© US NavyConcept art for the US Navy's DDG(X) missile destroyer, showing its anticipate initial features and potential upgrades
Concept art for the US Navy's DDG(X) missile destroyer, showing its anticipate initial features and potential upgrades - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
Concept art for the US Navy's DDG(X) missile destroyer, showing its anticipate initial features and potential upgrades
© US Navy
The new Constellation-class frigates, intended for escort duties and electronic warfare, were also given 32 Mk 41 VLS tubes, which can carry the SM-3, SM-6, Tomahawk, Evolved Sea Sparrow, VR-ASROC, and Naval Strike Missile. However, the newest Arleigh Burkes will continue to be used alongside the newer vessels for decades, meaning the Navy’s firepower won’t suffer quite so much.
The DDG(X) is also expected to ship with one 150-kilowatt laser on the forecastle, likely a ramped-up version of one of the lasers the Navy has been testing for years, but which function more as a “dazzler” for optical systems than for interception. However, the Navy also anticipates being able to one day replace two sets of Rolling Airframe Missiles - short-range weapons for shooting down cruise missiles - with a pair of 600-kilowatt lasers for zapping down incoming missiles.
To power those lasers, the DDG(X) will get the powerful Integrated Power System (IPS) gas turbine engines used by the Zumwalts, each of which has enough output to power a small town.
However, no information about the DDG(X)’s anticipated dimensions was included, such as its length and water displacement, which are key to judging how it measures up to other warships.
In terms of radar, the Navy plans on starting out the DDG(X) with the AN/SPY-6 actively scanned electronic array (AESA) that most other newer surface ships have been given, although with an increased-aperture antenna almost 30% larger than the existing 14-foot array. The plan also calls for other standard systems, like the SPQ-9B fire control radar, to be upgraded to nonspecific future devices.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:57 GMTHillary Clinton 2024? Sounds Implausible But Not Impossible, US Political Scientists Say
20:52 GMTPope Francis Pays Unannounced Visit to Favorite Record Store
20:18 GMTPhotos: US Navy’s Futuristic DDG(X) Destroyer Design Looks a Lot Like China’s Type 055 Warship
20:17 GMTTories Hit Back at Opposition And Media Over ‘Partygate’ Consequences
19:51 GMTEx-Pharma CEO Shkreli Banned for Life From Drug Industry, Fined $64Mln - US Judge
18:52 GMTPentagon Says Does Not See Need for Hotline With Russia for Deconfliction on Ukraine
18:28 GMTGOP Lawmaker Plans to Bring FAUCI Act to Senate Floor After Spat With US Top Doctor
18:23 GMTNATO Chief Slams Cyberattacks on Ukrainian Gov't, Pledges 'Strong Support' to Kiev
18:21 GMTQuestions About Sex Life and Private Parts: Prince Andrew Reportedly Faces Off Limits Deposition
18:07 GMTAnger as US School Allows Satan Club to Distribute Flyers in Its Lobby
17:23 GMTHere Comes the Sun: Corona Rolls Out Vitamin D-Enriched Alcohol-Free Beer
17:13 GMTGOP v CPD: Republicans to Forbid Future Party Nominees to Take Part in Presidential Debates
17:04 GMTPentagon Press Secretary Kirby Briefs Media
16:57 GMTDitch Your 'Plus One': Residents of Town Forced to Have Appendix Removed Before Moving In
16:46 GMT'To Kill Russians'? CIA Reportedly Trained Ukrainian Squads to Launch Anti-Russian Insurgency
16:37 GMTForgetting Memories is Useful? New Study Dispels Concerns
16:36 GMTRenewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Reports of More Parties in Downing Street
16:30 GMTWhite House Claims Russia Preparing False Flag Operation as Pretext for Ukraine Invasion
16:17 GMTChinese 'Spy' Payments to Labour MP: Conspiracy or Cock-Up?
16:07 GMTAs India is Hit by Third COVID Wave, Political Parties are Forced to Move Electoral Campaigns Online