Messages of Support Flood In for SHINee's Taemin as K-Pop Star's Depression Worsens

The beloved prince of K-Pop who is at present doing his national service has been transferred from active to reservist duty because of his debilitating... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

Lee Taemin, better known to his millions of fans simply as Taemin, will be spending the rest of his mandatory military service as a public service worker because his symptoms of depression and anxiety have worsened, his agency SM Entertainment announced on 14 January.The 28-year-old had formerly been serving his time as a member of the military band.According to the statement, the member of popular K-Pop boy-band SHINee has been receiving treatment and counselling for his symptoms which have affected him before.Soldiers who have been living with Taemin at the training centre, have flooded online communities with messages of support, saying that the idol is a very kind and open person and, despite taking medical treatment, is always making jokes with his colleagues in the military and never complains about his illness. Fans of SHINee, whose official name is Shawols, were also quick to shower their hero with love and compassion. Being both a successful solo artist and member of the boy-band SHINee - known to many as the Princes of K-Pop - Taemin entered the Army Training Centre in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do on 31 May 2021, shortly after releasing his third album, 'Advice'. After completing basic military training he moved to the Army's military band.

