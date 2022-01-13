Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/strange-metal-discovered-by-scientists-could-lead-to-understanding-of-three-decade-long-mystery-1092230062.html
'Strange Metal' Discovered by Scientists Could Lead to Understanding of Three-Decade-Long Mystery
'Strange Metal' Discovered by Scientists Could Lead to Understanding of Three-Decade-Long Mystery
So-called "strange metals" do not behave in ways typical to other metals when they are heated or cooled, deviating from the usual rules of physics.
2022-01-13T11:45+0000
2022-01-13T11:45+0000
tech
scientists
metal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082459411_0:448:2049:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_b87f63d80c661fa95e1195081651ff23.jpg
Scientists have discovered a new "strange metal" with a behaviour they do not seem to understand. The moment occurred when looking into bosonic systems, where such behaviour had not been spotted before.The new research was published in Nature on Wednesday, titled "Signatures of a strange metal in a bosonic system". The scientists discovered a never-before-seen type of metal behaviour in the system, where an electrical charge is not carried by electrons, as usual, but by so-called Cooper pairs.Cooper pairs are bosons — particular kinds of subatomic particles. Electrons are fermions, another kind of such particles. The new research could open the door to solving a mystery that has been troubling scientists for almost three decades, since cuprates — a class of materials that tend to behave in ways different to other metals — were discovered.These "strange materials" do not appear to display the same characteristics as other other metals when they are heated. Normally, their resistance goes up until the point when it becomes constant. Cuprates, however, do not follow these rules, and scientists are still struggling to figure out why.Seeking to better understand the behaviour of the "strange metal", scientists used a cuprate material with tiny holes in it to produce the Cooper pairs, cooled it down, and observed changes in its conductance. They ended up seeing that it behaved in ways similar to fermionic strange metals — which, however, provides little progress in understanding where this behaviour comes from.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082459411_0:256:2049:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_135f56e032ec524c169157ae426103f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, scientists, metal

'Strange Metal' Discovered by Scientists Could Lead to Understanding of Three-Decade-Long Mystery

11:45 GMT 13.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Matt Roberts / Liquid Metal DropsLiquid Metal Drops
Liquid Metal Drops - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Matt Roberts / Liquid Metal Drops
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
So-called "strange metals" do not behave in ways typical to other metals when they are heated or cooled, deviating from the usual rules of physics.
Scientists have discovered a new "strange metal" with a behaviour they do not seem to understand. The moment occurred when looking into bosonic systems, where such behaviour had not been spotted before.
The new research was published in Nature on Wednesday, titled "Signatures of a strange metal in a bosonic system". The scientists discovered a never-before-seen type of metal behaviour in the system, where an electrical charge is not carried by electrons, as usual, but by so-called Cooper pairs.
Cooper pairs are bosons — particular kinds of subatomic particles. Electrons are fermions, another kind of such particles.

"We have these two fundamentally different types of particles whose behaviours converge around a mystery", Jim Valles, a professor of physics at Brown and an author of the new study, said, as cited by The Independent. "What this says is that any theory to explain strange metal behaviour can't be specific to either type of particle. It needs to be more fundamental than that".

The new research could open the door to solving a mystery that has been troubling scientists for almost three decades, since cuprates — a class of materials that tend to behave in ways different to other metals — were discovered.
These "strange materials" do not appear to display the same characteristics as other other metals when they are heated. Normally, their resistance goes up until the point when it becomes constant. Cuprates, however, do not follow these rules, and scientists are still struggling to figure out why.

"To try to understand what's happening in these strange metals, people have applied mathematical approaches similar to those used to understand black holes", Valles said. "So there's some very fundamental physics happening in these materials".

Seeking to better understand the behaviour of the "strange metal", scientists used a cuprate material with tiny holes in it to produce the Cooper pairs, cooled it down, and observed changes in its conductance. They ended up seeing that it behaved in ways similar to fermionic strange metals — which, however, provides little progress in understanding where this behaviour comes from.

"It's been a challenge for theoreticians to come up with an explanation for what we see in strange metals", Valles explained. "Our work shows that if you're going to model charge transport in strange metals, that model must apply to both fermions and bosons — even though these types of particles follow fundamentally different rules".

310001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:30 GMTHunter Biden's Ex-Wife to Reveal How His Addiction, Infidelity Ruined Their Marriage
12:29 GMTEnjoy Lunch A***hole: How to Say Bon Appetite in Beckham Family Style
12:17 GMTAlarm Bells for BJP in India's Goa as Scores of Christian Politicians Desert Party Ahead of Polls
11:47 GMTJust Wanna Get High...or No? Cannabis Compounds Prevent COVID Infections, Study Says
11:45 GMT'Strange Metal' Discovered by Scientists Could Lead to Understanding of Three-Decade-Long Mystery
11:43 GMTAustralia Ponders Cancelling Novak Djokovic's Visa Even After His Inclusion in Australian Open Draw
11:43 GMTNew OSCE Chair Rau and Secretary General Schmid Hold Joint Presser After Permanent Council Meeting
11:03 GMT'Don't Want to Fight for Seventh Place': Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Big Hint About His Man Utd Future
10:49 GMT'Love is Dead': Internet Heartbroken Over Momoa-Bonet Split After More Than 16 Years Together
10:48 GMTAustralian Start-up to Build World's First Hypersonic 'Spaceplane' Using 3D Printers
10:42 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Set to Pay $13 Mln to Sex Abuse Accuser Guiffre in Out-of-Court Settlement
10:35 GMTWe Live in Simulation: Reports of Trump vs Clinton Rematch Cause Stir Online
10:20 GMTKremlin Blasts Possible Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Unfair Competition
09:22 GMTBoJo Cancels Thursday Lancashire Visit as Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
09:19 GMTBiden's Approval Rating Hits New Low, Dropping to 33%, Poll Suggests
08:12 GMTSpain Reportedly Probing If Unvaccinated Djokovic Entered Country Illegally Ahead of Melbourne Trip
08:07 GMTCSTO Peacekeepers Handing Over Strategic Objects in Kazakhstan as Riots Cease
07:55 GMTOoh La La! US Food and Drug Administration Revokes Standard of Identity for French Dressing
07:32 GMTMan With Hammer Attacks Shakespearean Statue at BBC HQ in London
07:28 GMTInternet Services Snapped in India's Itanagar After Youth Association Calls for Shutdown