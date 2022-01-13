Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/north-korea-warns-us-after-new-sanctions-follow-ballistic-missile-launches-1092243844.html
North Korea Warns US After New Sanctions Follow Ballistic Missile Launches
North Korea Warns US After New Sanctions Follow Ballistic Missile Launches
On Friday, North Korea warned the United States that Pyongyang will take a "stronger and certain reaction" after the US implementation of new sanctions... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T23:45+0000
2022-01-13T23:45+0000
united states
north korea
north korea sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092172435_0:70:2362:1399_1920x0_80_0_0_50f6350f495a419ab1c8126fc5c5a9e1.jpg
The announcement was made by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.In the address, a spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry defended the recent launches of hypersonic missiles as an "exercise of right to self-defense."The announcement comes as North Korea conducted two missile tests this week. The second test, conducted on Tuesday, which according to North Korean state media was attended by the nation’s leader, Kim Jung-un, was of a hypersonic missile.Hypersonic missiles are able to travel at a lower altitude and avoid radar detection.The US responded to the tests by imposing new sanctions on Wednesday. The sanctions targeted six North Koreans, one Russian, and a Russian firm, Parsek LLC, for their roles in helping North Korea acquire the technology and know-how to advance their missile systems.Brian Nelson, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said the sanctions are designed to target North Korea's "continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons."Three of the individuals, two North Koreans and one Russian national, are based in Russia, while four are North Koreans based in China.Questions have been raised as to why no sanctions were brought against companies in China or against Chinese nationals.The US also proposed that the five be blacklisted by the United Nations Security Council.US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington is still committed to diplomacy to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile arsenal.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092172435_131:0:2231:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_73cf6b27a0062c69a208577b73a64137.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, north korea, north korea sanctions

North Korea Warns US After New Sanctions Follow Ballistic Missile Launches

23:45 GMT 13.01.2022
© REUTERS / KCNA A view of what state news agency KCNA reports is the test firing of a hypersonic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 5, 2022
 A view of what state news agency KCNA reports is the test firing of a hypersonic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
On Friday, North Korea warned the United States that Pyongyang will take a "stronger and certain reaction" after the US implementation of new sanctions following a series of missile launches by the DPRK.
The announcement was made by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.
"If the US adopts such a confrontational stance, the [DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)] will be forced to take stronger and certain reaction to it," the statement said.
In the address, a spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry defended the recent launches of hypersonic missiles as an "exercise of right to self-defense."
The announcement comes as North Korea conducted two missile tests this week. The second test, conducted on Tuesday, which according to North Korean state media was attended by the nation’s leader, Kim Jung-un, was of a hypersonic missile.
Hypersonic missiles are able to travel at a lower altitude and avoid radar detection.
The US responded to the tests by imposing new sanctions on Wednesday. The sanctions targeted six North Koreans, one Russian, and a Russian firm, Parsek LLC, for their roles in helping North Korea acquire the technology and know-how to advance their missile systems.
Brian Nelson, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said the sanctions are designed to target North Korea's "continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons."
Three of the individuals, two North Koreans and one Russian national, are based in Russia, while four are North Koreans based in China.
Questions have been raised as to why no sanctions were brought against companies in China or against Chinese nationals.
The US also proposed that the five be blacklisted by the United Nations Security Council.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington is still committed to diplomacy to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile arsenal.
"What we have seen in recent days ... only underscores our belief that if we are going to make progress, that we will need to engage in that dialogue," said Price.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:43 GMTUS Says Oil From Strategic Reserve Sale Could Hit Market as Early as January- Energy Dept.
00:35 GMTTwo Xi’an Hospitals Temporarily Close for Review Due to Non-Covid Death, Miscarriage During Lockdown
00:18 GMTUS Arrests Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice Dept.
00:14 GMTBiden 'Disappointed' US Supreme Court Blocked OSHA Vaccine Mandate
00:11 GMTPentagon Says ‘Aware’ of Iranian Leader’s Video Depicting Trump Assassination
YesterdayNorth Korea Warns US After New Sanctions Follow Ballistic Missile Launches
YesterdayServer's Advantage
YesterdayRoseanne Barr’s Daughter Reveals She Has PTSD From Childhood Reform Schools
YesterdayDemocrats’ Voting Rights Bill in Critical Danger as Sen. Sinema Doubles Down on Filibuster Support
YesterdayVideo: Explosion Reportedly Rocks Baghdad Offices of Iraqi Parliament Speaker's Takadum Party
YesterdayWhite House: Not Ready to Predict When Future Biden-Putin Meeting Will Take Place
YesterdayPakistan Accuses India of Staging Covert Military Operation to Hide Violence in Kashmir
YesterdayRussia-NATO Talks: How the Cold War-Era Hubris of the Bloc Limits Pan-European Security
Yesterday'Sex Kills?' UK Scientists Say Sex Unlikely to Be Fatal for People With Heart Conditions
YesterdayAs China Declares Type 055 Cruiser Lhasa Battle-Worthy, Two More Reportedly Begun in Dalian
YesterdayMike Flynn Calls Nancy Pelosi a 'Modern-Day Pontius Pilate'
YesterdayGood News for PSG! Neymar Set to Return for Blockbuster Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid
Yesterday'COVID D**k': US Man Laments Penis Shrank After He Battled Coronavirus
YesterdayJan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Records From Alphabet, Meta, Twitter & Reddit After 'Inadequate Responses'
YesterdayConor McGregor’s $2.2 Million Dublin Pub Attacked by Petrol Bombs